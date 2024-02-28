Fashion
Local teen model turns heads on New York Fashion Week runway
At just 14 years old, GBDSS student Hailey Richardson is already a veteran of the fashion scene.
A Tiny Township teenager is making a splash in the fashion world.
Hailey Richardson recently returned from New York Fashion Week where she modeled for Chick New York City.
“It was really fun,” said the 14-year-old Thunder Beach resident. MidlandToday.
“There were also a lot of girls close to my age as models. There was also a photo session.
Since becoming a model at the age of 10, Hailey has appeared in numerous shows across North America.
Last year, for example, she attended Miami Swim Week after initially planning to travel to Italy and Toronto Kids Fashion Week, an adventure she will participate in again this spring.
The recent New York show also proved to be a springboard for Hailey.
“Normally I model children's clothing, so it was nice to wear something more age appropriate,” says Hailey, who was accompanied to New York by her parents Rachelle and Billy Richardson.
“I met other girls from different places. I met one from Australia, another from Mexico.
Hailey, who is currently in the ninth grade at Georgian Bay District High School, also visited New York in 2021 for a fashion show where she showcased the Love Baby J Couture line.
She says she particularly enjoys Times Square when she's in the Big Apple, and this time she had the pleasure of seeing herself on one of the iconic venue's huge illuminated billboards.
“I'm going back in September for Chick, for New York Fashion Week,” says Hailey, noting that the show is a fashion highlight and features the who's who of the industry.
“There are a lot of nice people there, you walk on a red carpet when you arrive and you meet girls from all over the world.”
And although she's in the spotlight when she walks the runway, Hailey says she doesn't get nervous, even when posing in front of some of the industry's brightest lights.
But that doesn't mean there aren't challenges. One of Hailey's biggest fears is falling off the track, as it is often high enough to provide a good view for many participants.
“It's also hard to keep your eyes open,” says Hailey, noting that the flashes from the many photographers present can sometimes make it difficult to make sure you're ready to look your best when the photos are taken.
Hailey says she initially wanted to become a model or dancer when she was just seven years old “because I was really tall.”
Hailey's success is a family affair for Rachelle and Billy, as well as their other daughters Brooklyn, 9, and Taylor, 19.
“I love it,” Rachelle says. “We can come along for the ride. It's like a family vacation.
When she's not at school, Hailey says she tries to keep up with her homework and read as best she can. When it comes to acting, there is a tutor on set for two hours a day to help with various topics.
She recently auditioned for Runway TO and starred in a short film called The hill which she says is being submitted to various film festivals.
She plays Riley, a teenager with a little sister and a boyfriend, “who's a bit of a rebel.”
