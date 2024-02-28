CARLY SPRING DRESSES for WOMEN 2024

-->

Dresses

I don't know how I've been able to post so much since having Rory, but I have to say it feels good! After going through the same few outfits at the end of my pregnancy and now going through my postpartum body, I can't wait for the weather to warm up so I can wear dresses that instantly make me feel put-together and frankly , their size is so big. softer than jeans. I looked at some new spring dresses for women (some more realistic than others for my current phase of life) and couldn't help but share them.

Spring dresses for women 2024

This dress is a strong contender for my hypothetical spring capsule wardrobe, the chest buttons and adjustable waist are Perfect for postpartum. (This block printed midi is too.) When I saw darling Ric Rac on this dress, I immediately started dreaming up spring outfit ideas. So good! The floral border and the belt this one is also such a great detail. I have absolutely nowhere to wear this green striped maxi, but I would have liked to do it. You hardly need to accessorize as it makes such a statement on its own! Red is definitely “my color” but I usually only wear it in fall and winter. This simple maxi might just motivate me to start wearing it more in the spring and summer! This light blue dress from Tuckernuck is a new silhouette for them and I hope they introduce more colors, the pleat is so pretty and suits me perfectly. I also like their famous Kenzo dress! Combined with the white Swiss stitch, this would be perfect for a bridal shower.