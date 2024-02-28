Kylie Kelce shares her insight into the Milan Fashion Week experience





She had a wonderful time. Kylie Kelce, the wife of longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce, raises the curtain on her recent trip to Milan, where she attended the glamorous fashion week shows after the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month- this. In a new TikTok titled “Places Kylie has nothing to do with… Milan Fashion Week,” the mother of three revealed that she went to Milan with a close friend, as the two discussed the trip in Italy for “more than a year now”. » Kylie Kelce attends the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2024 fashion show on February 21, 2024 in Milan. Mondadori Wallet via Getty Im “There's been a lot of speculation about how I ended up at Milan Fashion Week, and I'll tell you right now, it's this woman right there. It's Elena. She is a dear friend of mine and has been for many years now, and even though I am not an aesthetic and fashionable girl, she is and she guides me,” Kylie said in a voiceover that captured Elana sightseeing around town. “We've been talking about this trip for over a year now and she finally brought me there.” The video then cut to last Wednesday's Alberta Ferretti Fall 2024 show and showed Kylie posing for photographers while wearing a silver velvet suit. Kylie Kelce opened up about her trips to Milan Fashion Week in a new TikTok video. TikTok/Kylie Kelce Kylie captured different moments of the trip, where she was joined by her friend Elena. TikTok/Kylie Kelce “I started at Alberta Ferretti. It was absolutely phenomenal. The show itself was stunning, the collection was stunning and it was such a cool experience to sit in the front row and see these pieces walk around,” Kylie said. Not only did Kylie see Ferretti's pieces during the show, but she also visited the designer's showroom the next day. “It was such an honor,” Kylie remarked of the experience. Kylie Kelce posed for photos at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show on February 21, 2024. Mondadori Wallet via Getty Im The mother of three also visited the Alberta Ferretti showroom. Kylie Kelce/TikTok She also saw Moschino's fall 2024 presentation, which featured pops of color. “This show was so much fun,” Kylie said. “There were so many colors and really intriguing takes on classic pieces.” It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Kylie, who supported her brother-in-law, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas before heading to Spain. Jason and Kylie Kelce with their three daughters. Kylie Kelce/Instagram She was seen in a suite at Allegiant Stadium for the big game with Jason Kelce, who she has been married to since 2018, and Travis' girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. The all-star group saw the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five seasons with a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers. Kylie and Kelce, who is still considering his NFL future after completing his 13th season with the Eagles, have three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 1. The Kelce family celebrated Bennett's 1st birthday last weekend.

