GUESS Watches is proud to announce its continued support of Dress for Success in honor of International Women's Day





MIDDLEBURY, CT., February 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GUESS Watches proudly announces its continued commitment to supporting Dress for Success, the leading global nonprofit employment resource that helps unemployed and underemployed women achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools and professional attire when needed. A donation of $15,000 was produced to support programs and services designed to help women overcome gender-based challenges encountered in their personal and professional journeys.



To mark this moment, GUESS Watches is launching a special edition interchangeable box. An iconic jeweler-style watch design with three interchangeable bezels offering versatile day-to-night looks, all in one watch. “International Women’s Day holds deep meaning for GUESS Watches as we continue to join forces with Dress for Success. A testament to our commitment to fostering a world where every woman can flourish, wearing her many capes with pride and resilience. » Anne-Marie Santo, vice president of global marketing. GUESS Watches invites individuals to join the movement, supporting Dress for Success in empowering women around the world. The special edition watch box for International Women's Day is available at: International Women's Day | GUESS Watches US with a $145 public price or visit. About GUESS watches Launched globally in 1984, GUESS watches are designed to appeal to young, fashion-loving consumers around the world. GUESS watches for women are trendy and chic. GUESS watches for men are inspired by technology, design and materials. GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores and GUESS lifestyle stores. Visit Guesswatches.com to learn more. About Dressing for Success Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource that helps unemployed and underemployed women achieve economic independence by providing a support network, development tools, and professional attire when needed . The organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in their quest for economic independence in more than 140 affiliates across 22 countries. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from within. Media Contact:

