Mom Calls Her Target Kids' Dress With Cutouts Inappropriate





Michigan mom Meghan Mayer was shopping at Target when she saw an outfit in the girls' clothing section that gave her pause. At first glance, the dress seemed modest: it's a patterned, smocked-style dress with balloon sleeves. But when Mayer looked closer, she noticed there were side cutouts at the waist. I'm like, Wait a minute, what's going on here? Mayer told TODAY.com. I don't like filming myself in public, but I was curious to see if other people found the slits weird.” In Mayer's now-viral TikTok video, she noted that her daughters, ages 10 and 7, are not allowed to wear bikinis. I'm a little more conservative when it comes to my kids' clothes, so maybe I'm exaggerating, but let me know what you think of these dresses, said Mayer, a seventh-grade teacher. TikTok was divided: You don't overreact. You are parenting properly.

I think retailers are trying to make our children mature too quickly. I agree with mom!

“I bought this for my 6 year old. I think it's super cute.”

“Not an overreaction at all!! Why would you put your kids in something I would wear to a girls' night out for drinks?

I grew up in a conservative home and we had cutout and backless dresses for warm weather. I think for church, no, but a day dress is cute!

“I disagree. I think the cutouts are so cute and I would buy this for my 8 year old. It doesn't look that big once you put it on.”

“I am a feminist and a progressive. However, this is not appropriate for a young girl. It completely sexualizes them.” According to Dr Deborah Gilboaparenting and youth development expert, this is a matter of consent. When you show your skin, you're accidentally giving consent for people to think about your undressed body in different ways, says Gilboa. TODAY.com. So I would explain to my children, before they reach a certain age, that this is in fact my consent. And I'm not willing to send a silent message to other people that I'm cool for them to think about your bare hips or stomach. If your child pushes back, Gilboa says to give them the trampoline park analogy. Before a minor enters a trampoline park, an adult who understands the risks must sign a consent form. You can tell them that I have to give consent for what happens to your body, just like you do. We share this responsibility, says Gilboa. So we both have to accept that your skin is visible, which not everyone shows.'” Mayer tells TODAY.com that a handful of TikTokers have pointed out that the dress can be worn with a diaper underneath. “No, I'm not going to buy it and make them wear a tank top with it, because that would show Target that it's OK,” she says. “And over time, the cutout will get bigger and bigger.” Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

