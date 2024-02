Peter Do Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

After hosting his second outing for Helmut Lang on the New York Fashion Week stage earlier this month, Peter Do landed in Paris, where he raised the curtain on his eponymous label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, titled “o Di”. Named after the national costume of Vietnam (a silk tunic with pants for men and women), the line, featured in a French gallery, reformulated tailoring standards to further solidify the Do wardrobe that references the traditional dress of his country of origin in search of pure artistic talent. Right now, I'm not trying to make PD the next billion-dollar brand, the designer said. Vogue Runway.Because of my new challenge at Helmut, I want to protect this. I want it to feel even more personal and special, where I feel maybe not financially, but creatively free. This sense of sartorial freedom permeates this range, where flowing textiles drape the human form with grace and formal outfits make a bid for softness, praising o di. Conceptual black-and-white paint strokes slide cleanly across turtlenecks, tailored blazers, layered skirts, dress pants, and extra-long-sleeve button-down shirts, making up the collection's only print. Elsewhere, the black, white, gray and brown color palette is calming to consume. Challenge proper design codes, turning the lapels inward on wool overcoats to conceal their underlayers and tying knee-length shirts at the waist to flatter the body. Just like those backless suits that captivated the internet in Do's Spring 2023 collection, this line features slimming long sleeves with identical rear exposure. Pointed-shoulder formals contrast with liberated dresses, as the designer continues his borderless explorations of masculine and feminine dress. Here, Do’s technical prowess is not boasted; rather, he reverses fashion trends with understated power. Check out Peter Do's Fall/Winter 2024 collection in the gallery above, and stay tuned to Hypebeast for more Paris Fashion Week coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2024/2/peter-do-fall-winter-2024-fw24-collection-paris-fashion-week-lookbook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos