How to style this 2000s fashion staple





What happens is bound to happen in the realm of high fashion and it's no surprise that tube dresses – a popular favorite from the 2000s – are back on everyone's sartorial radar. But while the strapless bodysuit was once considered the go-to for bold red carpet fashion, a recent resurgence in wear-everywhere silhouettes will inspire you to start dreaming of creative ways to include it in your wardrobe. Ahead, all the insider-approved ways to style this 2000s staple: How to Wear Tube Dresses Like a Celebrity It-Girl When it comes to tube dress style, you'll want to take inspiration from some of the best dressed names. The silhouette appears frequently on the red carpet circuit: Nadine Nassib Njeim took the trend for a whirl during the 2024 show. Vogue Ball of Arabia in a sparkly Rami Kadi dress with iridescent bangs. The color palette also found favor with Yasmine Sabri who opted for a slit metallic tube dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Pleated tube dresses are also in the spotlight with Nancy Ajram shining brightly in a gold chainmail number. Elsewhere, on the shores of Hollywood, metallic moments abound in this silhouette, from Kylie Jenner's iridescent Maison Margiela creation adorned with a bow and cape to Dua Lipa's pink column dress at the Critics Choice Awards more early this year. How to Wear Tube Dresses for Every Occasion on Your Social Calendar Before we delve deeper into tube dress outfit ideas, it helps to understand the origins of this trend. While strapless dresses have been around since the 1930s, most notably in Christian Dior's collections, the tube top style silhouette was first produced in 1971 following a manufacturing error. The bandeau silhouette has since been sported by fashion icons throughout the ages for just about every occasion: Vera Wang's strapless silhouettes for bridal wear have become part of industry tradition. The resurgence of this 2000s trend is now paving the way for other clothing brands of the era: kitten heels, cardigans and hair accessories. If you want to invite a maxi tube dress into your daily rotation, take note of our guide on how to wear this silhouette wherever your social calendar takes you: How to Wear Tube Top Dresses for Summer For those who prefer strappy tube dresses, Amina Muaddi has plenty of inspiration to offer with her summer-ready number. Let your search for the perfect beach tube dress be guided by tropical prints and mood-boosting colors.

To turn heads as you go from brunch to the beach, note the Good American tube maxi dress with ruched details that will infuse a pop of bright color into your summer wardrobe.

Pleats and ruffles are always a good way to add a touch of femininity to a look, but if you're looking to stand out from the crowd at an aperitif, opt for a bodycon mini in a monochrome color with feather trim . How to Style Tube Dresses for a Formal Black Tie Event If you're ready to break free from the usual suspects, an elevated version of this style will help you nail the memo on black tie elegance.

Just ask Dorra Zarrouk who opted for a fit and flare dress by Georges Chakra for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. A black tube dress is definitely a silhouette that's hard to go wrong, but if you're looking to amp up the drama, consider pairing your tube dress with gloves.

With an elegant bun and trendy jewelry, you have all the assets for a winning sartorial moment. How to Wear Tube Dresses with a Blazer to the Office Although the words tube dresses and office wear aren't often said in the same breath, with the right style choices, this silhouette will see you through everyday life from 9 to 5 and beyond.

Start your journey by pairing your favorite strapless bodycon dress with a cardigan for easy but effective layering.

To ensure your look adheres to office dress codes, opt for subdued colors such as muted neutrals and a cardigan or blazer in a coordinating shade.

With a pinch of sparkle (think classic diamond studs and a statement tennis bracelet), you're ready to take on whatever the day throws at you. How to Wear Tube Dresses with Sleeves If you're looking to give this fashion staple a more modest upgrade, there are tons of sleeved tube dresses to consider.

Leading the pack is Nancy Ajram whose choice of form-fitting knit is highlighted by feather-trimmed sleeves and subtle styling touches, like a sleek belt. Your options range from statement layers (how about a strapless maxi dress with a coordinating bolero) to belted silhouettes that will help you easily keep pace with the season's trends.

For those looking to make a more dramatic statement, let yourself be guided by extravagant silhouettes and voluminous sleeves. How to Style Tube Dresses for a Party It's not really a party until a tube mini dress joins the chat. For all the invitations on your afternoon calendar, let this year 2000 essential accompany you with ease.

Sequins and shiny metallics always make a winning duo with this silhouette, while slits and feather trims will always invite a double tap on the gram.

To ensure your dress looks on point, you'll need to consider your finishes carefully: slicked, straight locks paired with a checkered pattern on the jewelry. Compensate with a bold or down-home approach to your shoe choice: there's no problem with a pair of skyscraper heels covered in crystals and diamonds. How to Wear a Tube Dress with Accessories The tube-shaped contours of this style staple provide a blank canvas for accessorizing minimalists and maximalists alike.

The latter will want to take notes from Gigi Hadid's appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The star's choice of a nude Zac Posen tube dress was enhanced with a generous dose of diamonds worn in every way imaginable, from from ear clips to wrists to stacked ones. rings and a spectacular choker. If you want to keep things simple, pair a monochrome tube dress with a colorful pendant necklace and logomania-approved hugs to ensure all eyes are on you wherever you go.

