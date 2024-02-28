Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior fall-winter 2024 show in Paris

The cold side of winter remained strong in the City of Lights. However, that didn't stop hundreds of people from heading to the Dior Fall/Winter 2024 women's ready-to-wear show on Tuesday in Paris to see celebrities and the who's who of fashion enter a huge building shaped like of white box located in the middle of Jardin des Tuileries.

When guests entered the building, the first thing they encountered were bamboo trees cascading around the room forming a square shape and also crisscrossing from the ceiling, as well as bamboo figures placed in the middle of the room . The installation was designed by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni, but designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of haute couture and women's ready-to-wear at the house. Before the lights were dimmed, a fanfare surrounded actors Jennifer Lawrence (dressed in a deep V-neck cardigan) and Anya Taylor-Joy as they sat together. While Maisie Williams, The crown's Elizabeth Debicki, Monica Barbaro's Top Gun: Maverick and Kelly Rutherford looked Dior-chic as they too sat in the front row. Korean actress and singer Jisoo was also in attendance.

Before the show, backstage was abuzz with hair and makeup activities. Peter Phillips, head of makeup at Dior, explained that his process and inspiration for beauty looks was generally stress-free.

“Maria Grazia does her research and she knows what she wants,” Phillips said. “This collection was a little more vague because, as with scenography, one thing doesn't really have anything to do with the other. So we talked about something unexpected. When we did the fitting, there was a shelf with all the bags, and it was a weird lime green color with pink. I thought we could do something with pink as the collection is beige, gold and monotone with glitter. It felt like a calculated mistake to do something with pink, and we just played around. And just like in Indian culture and [married] women wear [bindi], my thought process was to add this dot in the corner of the eye. It's like a rose petal.

Every aspect of beauty was crafted for the models, from skincare to makeup. that of Dior Capture Totale Serum was part of the skin care preparation, while the Dior Forever Skin Radiance the foundation created a uniform tone, and the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil 000 Universal Transparent provided a simple lip option that brought out the natural lip color.

Models walk the runway during the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Peter White/Getty Images

As the show began, silhouettes emerged from backstage with “Miss Dior” in large letters added to the side of trench coats and pantsuits, as a sort of signature manifesto. Chiuri focused on the end of the 1960s, when – as the house called it – the time “when fashion left the atelier to conquer the world” arrived. It was at this time that the Miss Dior women's ready-to-wear line was born, in 1967, to finally give way to ready-to-wear, with the idea that fashion could be easily reproduced, under the direction then creative by Marc Bohan and his assistant Philippe Guibourgé. The Miss Dior boutique, opened in Paris, inspired a new way of dressing, bringing together women from different points of fashion through accessories like the scarf and through trapeze silhouettes that allow women to move in new ways without tightening.

It was a time when music, art, fashion and architecture collided. It is also a moment when Gabriella Crespi, artist and designer, inspired Bohan and, recently also, Chiuri, passionate about feminism and women's independence.

Taking inspiration from Crespi, Chiuri was drawn to the fact that the late 1960s gave birth to a generation of women determined to be something through their work.

During the Fall/Winter 2024 show, the color palette remained primarily that of your typical beige trench coat. But Chiuri also borrowed white, orange, pink and neon green from the Bohan range. Using gabardine and double cashmere to tell this sartorial story of the late 60s in the form of coats, jackets, little dresses, pants and skirts above the knee combined with pearls and embroidery, that's the way of creative director to say that women's dress this season is still conquering the world.

And if you find yourself in Paris soon, visit The Dior Gallery exhibition to get an up-close look at the costumes from the Apple TV+ original series The new lookwhich travels back in time to showcase the life and career of Christian Dior as he created and ran his famous fashion house.