Fashion
“Halwa and Haya in Arabic text”: the dress that triggered calls for death against a Pakistani woman
Surrounded by an enraged mob hungry for retaliation, a woman in Lahore found herself shedding tears in videos, gripped by fear for her very existence. As police officer Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi guided her out of the sanctuary of a restaurant, where she sought refuge, the air echoed with screams of सार्त से बात (death penalty for blasphemy). But why? Quite simply because she wore clothing bearing Arabic calligraphy, confused by many with extracts from the Koran.
However, this outfit, easily purchased on eBay, had no connection with the Quran. Simplicita, a Kuwaiti clothing brand, took to its Instagram story to clear misconceptions surrounding the incident in Pakistan, saying: Dear people of Pakistan, we had nothing to do with the recent incident that happened to the innocent girl. We are based in Kuwait and do not ship worldwide. Please stop following and messaging as it is very disturbing.
We use Arabic words and letters in different fonts everywhere since it is our language, they clarified. According to Dialogue Pakistanthe brand explained that the Arabic expressions halwa and haya adorning the dress directly translate to beauty and life, respectively.
According to their Instagram account, the dress was available for public purchase for over 57 weeks, or almost a year, exclusively for Ramadan 2023.
Meanwhile, religious scholars at the police station agreed that the text on her dress was in fact Arabic calligraphy and not holy verses from the Quran, as confirmed by the BBC. Therefore, they were given the task of recording a video to justify the woman.
Excuses from the wife
I had no such intention, it happened by mistake. Nevertheless, I apologize for everything that happened, and I will ensure that it never happens again, she expressed, emphasizing her fervent adherence to Islam and her vehement denial of blasphemy.
WOW ! A Pakistani woman attacked because she wore clothes with Arabic text is forced to apologize in police custody to Islamists who accuse her of blasphemy. SHOULD NOT THE POLICE TAKE ACTION AGAINST EXTREMIST MULLAHS!?
ASHAMED! pic.twitter.com/45uMlD58HM
Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) February 25, 2024
Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, former adviser on religious affairs to the prime minister, said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was the men in the crowd, not the woman, who were owed an apology.
There is no shortage of ignorant people in Pakistan, noted Faraz Pervaiz, a Pakistani Christian who himself has been accused of blasphemy. If so much evidence wasn't enough, he himself clarified that the garment did not feature Koranic verses but rather Arabic calligraphy, a common motif in Saudi Arabia.
After the incident, netizens berated the Pakistanis, with one lamenting: The fact that even the officer who saved his life couldn't say there was nothing wrong. abnormal in his dress speaks volumes about the influence of other parties. While the one who suffered the trauma of her life had to apologize to save herself.
Also Read: Pakistani Cricket Expert Tries to Hit His Wife on YouTube Live; Internet calls him frustrated
So, with ample evidence, it is as clear as black and white how the tangled threads of misunderstanding led to the woman's heartbreaking ordeal, as she innocently chose to wrap herself in a rainbow. sky of colors for commercial activity, only to find herself entangled in the web of ignorance, where all the words that adorned her outfit were sweet.
Note: Initially, media reports claimed that the dress was from Saudi brand Shalik Riyadh, launched during Ramadan 2022. However, according to an Instagram post by @semplicitakw, the said dress was designed by the Kuwaiti company.
