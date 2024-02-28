While walking to CS 106B office hours last week, I passed a friend who was biking to the library. As the intellectual and engaged Stanford students that we are, we talked about our diametrically opposed modes of transportation and the emergence of a great divide between walkers and cyclists on this campus.

For my friend, the choice was a matter of convenience; but he revealed he was told it was “impossible to cycle with damn it.“

Not knowing the term, I turned to my good friend Urban Dictionary and learned that steez is a person's distinctive and attractive or impressive style of dress or way of doing things.

Our conversation left me wondering: East Is it possible to cycle with Steez? Have wide jeans pushed cycling towards total obsolescence? Over the long weekend, I decided to figure out the quickest mode of transportation.

Walk, steez rating: 11/10

I admit that I am an advocate of being an engaged walker on campus, but I firmly believe that walking is the best and most people-friendly way to get around campus. There are very few outfits that aren't suitable for walking, so I don't need to style my outfit based on how I get to class.

Walking presents the fewest obstacles to good footwear, only forcing the practicality of shoes if you have a long commute to class. Plus, putting on some headphones and listening to a fire playlist can give you the boost you need to get through the day. My favorites: Young Folks by Peter Bjorn and John, Say It by Maggie Rogers and Theres Your Trouble by The Chicks.

Critics of walking lament its lack of effectiveness, but I actually consider this one of the greatest benefits of walking. Walking forces me to take a break from classes and gym sessions and take a minute to really enjoy the campus. I can reclaim five extra minutes of my day every time I leave the classroom or library, and I look good doing it.

Skateboard, steez rating: 8.5/10

It is with great disappointment that I tell you that I do not know how to skateboard and that I am too afraid to learn. Despite my lack of experience, I hypothesized that a skateboard would be a great accessory for many outfits and would allow for slightly quicker transportation than walking.

In the name of journalistic integrity, I borrowed a friend's longboard for some steez testing. Even though I couldn't figure out how to skateboard, I felt both extremely cool and incredibly cool.

Confidence is the key to being your best, and skateboarding has been a major confidence booster. I felt unstoppable until I fell in the parking lot and had to make sure no one saw it (people did). I think once I get over my fear of head trauma, you might catch me walking to class.

Although I love the look, I don't think it's something I can pull off all the time! I've also seen way too many people almost eat it for it to be the easiest option possible. I hate to give it less than a 10, but since most of us would need knee pads and a helmet for this to be a viable carry option, I had to lower my score.

Scooter, Steez rating: 4/10

I have hated the electric scooter since day one. Far too many people feel far too comfortable riding their scooters through dorm halls or carrying them to classes. I fear this will limit steez by a ridiculous amount. Obviously, I support your decision to move around campus as you see fit! Personally, I think this particular mode of transport is negative in terms of energy.

Frankly, I find them stupid. I also think they're limiting my shoe game: the one and only time I went scootering, one of my Birkenstocks flew off and I had to turn around to chase it down in the middle of the street. road. I was really touched.

I have to admit that the electric scooter is extremely snug, you can carry almost anything! Unfortunately, your boldest accessory is a huge scooter, which really limits the scope of your outfit and your personality.

Bike, steez rating: 6/10

It's been months since I've ridden the bike I bought at the start of freshman year. Yet, just for you, I unlocked my light blue Liv Alight from the bike racks, wondering why it hadn't been impounded yet. I finally decided to achieve my original goal: to determine if you could actually ride a steez bike.

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that personally, I cannot do it. My jeans got caught in the bike chain and now have a grease stain that I don't think the dorm washers will be able to remove. I'm afraid of crashing and I should definitely wear the helmet my parents bought me two years ago that still has the tags on it. My Samba slipped off the pedal and I realized the bike wasn't for me. I cycled home, knowing that I definitely can't cycle with steez.

Conclusions

I came away from this experience knowing that I absolutely cannot ride a steez bike and I have great respect for all of you on campus who are able to. Your tenacity and ability to seamlessly adapt to an alternative mode of transportation inspires me, and I'm jealous of anyone who can create an incredible outfit around a bike, scooter, or skateboard. One thing I love about Stanford is that everyone presents themselves as themselves with their style, and if you're able to do that from a bike, more power to you.