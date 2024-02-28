Kiya Tomlin makes her mark on Pittsburgh fashion

Kiya Tomlin has made a name for herself in fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kiya Tomlin's Pittsburgh-made fashion line is working on its spring and summer collections.

In the couture workshop, fashion and football form a stylish combination.

“We dye our fabric that color. It has to be exact. And that's really what makes our brand unique,” Tomlin said.

Last year, the NFL 2023 collection was launched. Now, the 2024 NFL Color Block Collection is in the works.

“We didn't have the 49ers last year and the reason was they use a specific red and there are four teams that use that red,” Tomlin said. “So these four teams will be finished this year and that’s how we decide which teams will come and when.”

The pieces are stylish, fashionable and comfortable, designed to make the wearer feel powerful. This is the common thread of Tomlin's work.

Her love for fashion and her point of view is inspired by an experience she had at the age of 8 when she met Diana Ross.

In 2014, Tomlin launched her fashion brand using out-of-town suppliers. In 2016, she began producing plays in Pittsburgh.

“It was always a pipe dream to have my own factory and make everything under my nose,” she said.

The upcoming NFL and Spring & Summer collections are all made in Pittsburgh. For Tomlin, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the goal is to expand and produce all other collections right here at home.

“The idea is to grow. Ideally, I would like to get to the point where we can take on each other's projects. We're not there yet, but I see it in the future and definitely hiring more people , ” she says.