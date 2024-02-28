Fashion
Kiya Tomlin makes her mark on Pittsburgh fashion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kiya Tomlin's Pittsburgh-made fashion line is working on its spring and summer collections.
In the couture workshop, fashion and football form a stylish combination.
“We dye our fabric that color. It has to be exact. And that's really what makes our brand unique,” Tomlin said.
Last year, the NFL 2023 collection was launched. Now, the 2024 NFL Color Block Collection is in the works.
“We didn't have the 49ers last year and the reason was they use a specific red and there are four teams that use that red,” Tomlin said. “So these four teams will be finished this year and that’s how we decide which teams will come and when.”
The pieces are stylish, fashionable and comfortable, designed to make the wearer feel powerful. This is the common thread of Tomlin's work.
Her love for fashion and her point of view is inspired by an experience she had at the age of 8 when she met Diana Ross.
In 2014, Tomlin launched her fashion brand using out-of-town suppliers. In 2016, she began producing plays in Pittsburgh.
“It was always a pipe dream to have my own factory and make everything under my nose,” she said.
The upcoming NFL and Spring & Summer collections are all made in Pittsburgh. For Tomlin, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the goal is to expand and produce all other collections right here at home.
“The idea is to grow. Ideally, I would like to get to the point where we can take on each other's projects. We're not there yet, but I see it in the future and definitely hiring more people , ” she says.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/kiya-tomlin-made-in-pittsburgh-fashion-line/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kiya Tomlin makes her mark on Pittsburgh fashion
- ANREALAGE Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear runway, fashion show, collection review.
- One hospital pushes to introduce genetic cancer testing to more black women
- Susan Lucci, 77, Eats the Same 3 Foods a Day After Narrowly Avoided 'Widow-Making' Heart Attack
- See where Christian Jones ranks in the latest Rivals250 update, plus the latest Nebraska state rankings
- Is it possible to cycle with Steez?
- President Joko Widodo opens 2024 TNI-Polri leadership meeting
- Britain's Sunak and Starmer step up attacks as elections approach – POLITICO
- Cricket controversy erupts after unknown Namibian batsman breaks T20 world record
- “Halwa and Haya in Arabic text”: the dress that triggered calls for death against a Pakistani woman
- Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong visits Russia to hold consultations between Chinese and Russian Vice Foreign Ministers
- Is money tight? Kellogg's says to eat cereal for dinner