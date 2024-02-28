Kourtney Kardashian Shares Fashion Tips for New Moms: The Next Makeup Routine





Kourtney Kardashian shares a glimpse into her life as a mom, after welcoming her new son Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old reality star made some adjustments to ease into her postpartum life and decided to share some of her wisdom with new moms. Kourtney took to Instagram to detail what she means when it comes to style tips for busy moms. Dressing after childbirth while breastfeeding, she wrote on Instagram, explaining that she prefers [Thrown on] oversized coat, flats almost always, loves leggings, sweats, anything loose and comfy i.e. husbands vintage t-shirts and dickies [pants]. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The celebrity mom says she prefers to wear something very quick to put on because she spends less time away from him. [her] baby, explaining that this is exactly what she is looking for. She also gave some makeup and beauty tips; 2 minutes of hair and makeup with a baby, Kourtney wrote. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, coat of mascara, brush brows, @kyliecosmetics clear lip gloss, she wrote about her favorite makeup these days, adding that she spends less time in his hair. We let wet hair dry as it wants (put it in the jacket lol), she wrote. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney is on tour with her husband's band Blink-182. She is currently showing her support for Travis during their concerts in Sydney, Australia. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing Uno forever and ever!! she wrote about her experience in Australia, sharing her appreciation for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Kourtney and Travis welcomed their new baby three months ago, sharing their excitement with their fans and followers and documenting their journey as parents in Hulus The Kardashians. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected to your culture. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

