Why Nepo babies are invading the fashion catwalks





At London Fashion Week, the honor of the final look at the Burberry show didn't go to a runway legend like Naomi Campbell, Agyness Deyn or Lily Donaldson, who all walked the show. Instead, Maya Wigram, dressed in a belted leather military jacket and billowing maxi-kilt, pulled off the stunt most models would kill for in her modeling debut. Sorry. Maya who? Maya Wigram, the daughter of the much-fetishized fashion designer Phoebe Philo, who recently launched her own fashion brand.

Fashion's fixation on celebrity offspring is nothing new. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, many of the world's current successful models were born to the rich and famous. (In the case of Ms. Gerber, whose mother is Cindy Crawford, it helps to have a real-life model to thank for her genes.)

Nepo babies can, in theory, pursue any profession. Nepotism does not restrict them to their parents' profession. This simply means that they had famous and successful family connections (or well-known last names) that helped them advance in their chosen field. New York magazine may have declared 2022 as the year of baby nepo, but the trend of luxury brands hiring young people who have not yet achieved much professionally, but who happen to be sons and daughters of stars, is not waning. On the contrary, it has gained momentum. Scarlet Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone, walked for the first time for Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week. Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, model for Alberta Ferretti in Milan. Iris Law, whose parents are Jude Law and Sadie Frost, is the current face of Burberry. She is also a new recruit to Victorias Secret alongside Lila Moss, daughter of Kate.

Lennon Gallagher, whose father is Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher, and Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, have recently landed high-profile modeling gigs. Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve, walked for Louis Vuitton last season and Michael Kors this season.

And one of the most reserved models at the moment is Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has walked the Paris runways after being hired last year by Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Versace. The appeal for brands seems clear. Clicks are the new advertising, said former casting director James Scully. Nepo babies generate huge amounts of traffic and engagement online, regardless of their size or ability to walk. He noted that many of these models have large followings on social media and attract millions of new eyes to a brand, thanks to fan bases established around their family's positions in reality TV, music or entertainment . Often, conventional industry thresholds are lowered to accommodate this. Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid would have walked into agencies and signed, regardless of their parents, Mr. Scully continued. That said, the net is now very wide and almost everyone will make it. If you're the daughter of an average-looking celebrity these days, then frankly, you have just as much chance of appearing in a Prada show as if you were a real model. According to Lucie Greene, trend forecaster for Light Years, much of our gaze is driven by a primal impulse to search the faces of nepo babies for recognizable genetic similarities and contrasts with their famous parents, and to praise or praise them. shame accordingly. There's also a feeling of being in the know, she said. Perhaps you knew of Mrs. Wigram's lineage before anyone else.

And then, in an age when beautiful young models cost 10 cents (and often aren't particularly scintillating in interviews), a carefully curated beauty tidbit or tip gleaned from someone raised in a high-profile household, generates far more headlines than those with a conventional background.

There is now a race to ensure the last offspring comes of age, and a sense of cachet for the brand that can book the last nepo on the block as a model or friend of the house, Ms. Greene said. Then there's the attraction to the offspring themselves, fetishized and lionized in a world where being a model and having the ability and influence to sell a product because of one's appearance seems to be the ultimate form of public validation. Twenty years ago, nepo babies like Stella Tennant who tried to become models often distanced themselves from their last name to avoid being accused of nepotism. In 2024, we will actively attract this attention, knowing the power it brings.

Gen Z kids with inherited fame were raised in this mess, Mr. Scully said. Their standards of beauty, taste and success are different because they live in the age of influencers, so that's all they know. Digital characters are as important to them as real ones, regardless of your father or mother. Many kids end up using improving their modeling profile as a springboard into something else, often acting out as seen in Hollywood catwalk leaps by Lily-Rose Depp, Rafferty Law and Dree Hemingway. Many complain that the outrage and opprobrium they provoke are unfair. Almost all say they could get their foot in the door, but will have to work twice as hard and be twice as good to prove they are up to the task, which inevitably draws negative reactions from other models with less star-studded origin stories.

After Ms Depp complained about resentment during a 2022 interview, model Vittoria Ceretti wrote on Instagram: I know it's not your fault, but please appreciate and know the place you come from. You can tell me your sad little story (even at the end of the day, you can still cry on your father's couch in your villa in Malibu), but what would you say about not being able to pay for your flight back to your family? ? Anok Yai also posted his thoughts about nepo-baby models on social media platform. Seeing people benefit from nepotism doesn't bother me at all, I know my talent and work ethic will get me into any room I want, she wrote. But damn, if you only knew the hell we go through just to be able to stand in the same room you were born in.

