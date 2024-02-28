Monroe native Zay Turnage finds success in the fashion world

LAWRENCE, Mass. Monroe native and 2016 Monroe High School Graduate Zay Turnage is finding success in the fashion world as a sportswear designer. Today he lives in Lawrence, Massachusetts. In addition to her clothing line, The elected, he is Designer I in Performance Menswear at Reebok. One day, Turnage hopes to open a design academy in Monroe.

In 2013, Turnage and some friends from MHS created The Chosen Few, which today has customers around the world. The company aims to give back to the Monroe community that has always supported Turnage, the company's website states.

Turnage just launched a new clothing collection and will be walking in a major fashion show in the Boston area in June. In 2020, Turnage opened a store at 105 E. Front St., Suite 205, in Monroe, which later closed.

Tom Adamich, a regular Monroe News contributor, asked Turnage about his career and his connection to Monroe.

Q: What were some of your accomplishments in 2023?

A: I moved to Boston, Massachusetts after receiving an offer to apprentice as a clothing designer at New Balance. I ended my apprenticeship a month early to join Reebok as Designer 1, skipping at least the three to four years of experience it would have taken to reach a promotion to that level. I think that speaks for itself, considering my journey to get here. Not many people can say that I set foot in the world headquarters of NB and RBK as a designer. I am proud to be able to honor my family name and my ancestors with such an achievement.

I also had the pleasure of showcasing some of my looks at the ZAZ FEST fashion show at Seaport Boston. I also mentored a handful of students and young professionals in Massachusetts and spent time volunteering at Boys and Girls Clubs around the state.

Q: What are your plans for your location on Front Street in Monroe?

A: Unfortunately, I closed this location at the end of 2021 after realizing I had seen the pinnacle of what the location had to offer. Before being accepted into a design school a year after closing, I was initially looking for a street-level storefront. I am determined to achieve this goal if it is the last thing I do. I will never give up on Monroe. How could I, after this city gave me the platform to truly reach my potential? I will always come back and give what I can. I plan to create a design academy in Monroe to show young people in Monroe that they can be like me. They can be designers and design not only clothes, but also their lives.

Q: What are your business plans for the coming year?

A: Right now, I just released my newest collection “TCF University,” a collaborative collection with the BCEC (Business Careers in Entertainment) organization at UC Berkeley in California. It is available on thechosenfewthreads.com. In addition to that, I am focused on expanding my efforts between Boston and Monroe. I just want to continue to collaborate and work with hardworking and talented people. The creative community in Monroe isn't huge, but I want to nurture it as much as possible.

Q: What would you say to others looking to start and run a business in Monroe?

A: There is no such thing as a perfect moment. Just do it. When I came back to Monroe in 2020, I told myself I was going to focus and give everything I had to these clothes. Four years later, six years in total at the company I design for some of the biggest sportswear brands in the world. Not bad for a kid from east Monroe. My goal is to always seek growth. Once I broke the press in Detroit with my Detroit Free Press article, nothing could really stop me, not even myself. Everything is possible when you really want it!

Q: Tell me about your family and your connection to Monroe.

A: My family moved to Monroe when I was in third grade, maybe around 2005 or 2006. My maternal great-grandfather was a pastor (Pastor Robert D. Turnage) and had a church on the east side of Third Street and Conant Avenue (Miracle Faith Missionary Baptist Church). My great-grandparents established their roots in Monroe and laid the foundation on which I stand today. I have four siblings, a niece and four nephews and a loving and supportive family behind me.

Q: Who/what initially inspired you and who/what continues to inspire you?

A: My parents (Rodney Green and Christine Turnage) are the source of my inspiration because I am just an evolved version of them both. All my uncles inspired me because they instilled in me very valuable morals and principles. My uncle Que (Quentin Turnage Sr.) has been an entrepreneur for as long as I can remember, so it all starts there. Music industry entrepreneurs Dame Dash and the late Nipsey Hussle were the people I paid the most attention to when I started my clothing brand because of the message they preached, and there were many evidence that they also put it into practice. At this point in my career it may sound arrogant, but I am inspired by myself. I have never seen or met anyone from Monroe who had the same journey as my career. The fact that my entrepreneurial efforts led me to become a professional designer in the sportswear industry truly inspires me every time I have a moment of reflection, because the statistics of the average person coming from the neighborhood in that I grew up with are slim to none.

Tom Adamichi is president of Visiting Librarian Service, a business he has run since 1993. He also serves as project archivist for Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives and electric vehicle outreach coordinator at Monroe County Community College.