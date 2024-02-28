Paris Fashion Week A/W 2024: the best of

So, after Copenhagen, New York, London and Milan, Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 marks the culmination of fashion month – an undoubtedly scintillating nine-day finale that promises releases from the biggest names in fashion. 'industry. These include Louis Vuitton, which closes the week on Tuesday evening, where creative director Nicolas Ghesquière will celebrate ten years at the famous Parisian house. Whether the collection will be one of the biggest hits of his famous tenure remains to be seen – either way, expect a high-profile guest list and jaw-dropping decor. Elsewhere, Irish designer Seán McGirr will present his first collection for Alexander McQueen, after taking over from Sarah Burton last September (teasers seem to signal a return to some of the house founder Lee McQueen's early works).

Yesterday, Dior launched its efforts with a collection inspired by the house's very first ready-to-wear collection, Miss Dior, launched in 1967. Against a backdrop of sculptures by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni, director Creative Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted the collection to capture the liberated femininity of the era. At Saint Laurent, a sensually charged collection saw Anthony Vaccarello present an almost entirely transparent collection, inspired in part by Marilyn Monroe's “naked dress”, which she wore for her last public appearance in 1962.

Here, Wallpaper* Fashion Editor Jack Moss picks the shows to watch from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, as they happen.

The best of Paris Fashion Week A/W 2024

Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Anthony Vaccarello's latest collection for Saint Laurent took place in two vast circular rooms, covered in exterior curtains of emerald green damask, reminiscent of the draped windows of the house's historic haute couture salons at 5 avenue Marceau. The ambiance, the designer noted, was one of intimacy and that of a “boudoir,” providing a fitting setting for a seductive, sensually charged show that riffed on the idea of ​​transparency. “Anthony Vaccarello reminds us of what was once at the center of fashion by making it invisible: clothes,” the house said in the collection notes, “minimizing the distance between the garment and the skin so that both melt effectively and the fabric evaporates like mist.

As such, the focal point of the Fall/Winter 2024 collection was a series of sinuous, floaty dresses reminiscent of underwear and stockings, wrapped around the body in various ways (this followed Vaccarello's clever tendency to riff on a silhouette or a singular idea). One source of inspiration, the designer said, was Marilyn Monroe's famous “naked” dress, worn by the actress during her last public appearance in 1962 (memorably, Kim Kardashian donned this dress for the Met Gala 2022). Indeed, there was a nostalgic glamor in the flourishes of faux fur – like a series of jackets that were not worn but hand-grabbed – or in the palette that Vaccarello said recalled the powdery hues of makeup. And, if large-scale exposure isn't your goal, a series of perfectly tailored peacoat-style overcoats or flowing, wide-shouldered suiting offered a stylish way to cover up — and perhaps a clue as to the direction Vaccarello could take next.

Dior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to the 1960s for her latest collection, an era which, according to the designer, saw “fashion leave the atelier to conquer the world”. By this she meant the advent of ready-to-wear, which allowed buyers to buy clothes from Parisian fashion houses on the shelves of a store, rather than in the rarefied haute couture salon (where all the clothes were made to measure, and therefore the preserve of the ultra-rich). Dior's contribution to this change – led largely by former Dior creative director Yves Saint Laurent's introduction of his Rive Gauche line in 1966 – was Miss Dior, a women's clothing line launched by Marc Bohan in 1967, but entrusted to his assistant Philippe Guibourgé.

In the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, Chiuri used this as a starting point to explore the liberated dress codes of the era – here formulated in easy but elegant everyday silhouettes, like the different versions of the classic trench coat that was running everywhere. Other looks included abbreviated skirts, fitted silhouettes, or clean-lined tabard-style tops, while expressions of the Dior atelier emerged in the collection's closing looks (think: shimmering surface embellishments, pom-poms metal and crystal straps). The ambiance, Chiuri said, was designed to evoke the liberation that the Miss Dior line has become: a way to fulfill house founder Christian Dior's desire to dress all women, whatever the occasion. “I wanted a woman to be able to leave the store dressed from head to toe, even with a gift,” he was quoted as saying in the collection's liner notes.

In the exhibition itself, models passed around a series of sculptures designed by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni (this continues Chiuri's ongoing collaboration with women artists on her evocative sets). Evoking Kulkarni's iconic works, frame-shaped female figures created from cane, they encapsulate a kind of juxtaposition – both “dressing, protecting and transforming” the body, while “imprisoning it in a sort of cage.” This was in symbiosis with Chiuri's questioning of femininity, which continued throughout his mandate. Here, she noted how the Miss Dior collection became emblematic of a search for “a pluralistic, autonomous and versatile femininity… a moment of creative freedom” – a state of liberation that permeates the collection itself. even.

Stay tuned for more from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024