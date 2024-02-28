Jenna Lyons' 12 capsule wardrobe choices for spring 2024

Spring is just around the corner, providing a great excuse to embark on a shopping excursion to equip yourself with the hottest trends and necessary basics of the upcoming season. This year, the fashion designer and former president of J.Crew Jenna Lyons has partnered with Google to curate the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, and as it happens, her picks include some of the most versatile items you could add to your holiday packing list without ever lacking in style potential.





Refined basics will never go out of style, which is exactly why Lyons broke down the 12 basic clothing items and accessories to buy this spring, from comfy walking shoes to the only lightweight jackets you'll need for mid-season. And since Lyon's picks are more generalized and highlight only the best hits and categories you'll need to create a capsule wardrobe, we've curated the best deals that meet its shopping guidelines with selections from Converse, Madewell, J.Crew, and more.











Converse Chuck Taylor

Nordstrom















Converse high-top sneakers are as timeless as they come, and not only is this style the perfect choice to pair with whatever else you may have packed in your suitcase, but it's also incredibly comfortable. The canvas exterior keeps these shoes lightweight and compact while taking up minimal space in your luggage, while a sturdy rubber sole gives you the traction you need to stay safe on slippery city streets this spring. Plus, they're extremely durable, meaning they'll stay in good condition for years (just wash or clean them). Lyons included a super wearable eggshell shade on her list, but shoppers have 17 color variations to choose from when shopping on Amazon.







Oversized Button Down Shirt

Amazon











Even the most minimalist of shoppers can benefit from adding a pop of color to their wardrobe, and this bold striped button-down shirt is a great selection. Luckily, this wearable style can be dressed up with pants or even worn as a beach cover-up to maximize its function in your wardrobe. If you're shopping on a budget, you'll be happy to find that this is an almost exact lookalike of Lyon first choice is available on Amazon for just $30. However, it may also be worth investing in quality, well-made pieces that you plan to wear and wash more than a handful of times. That's why you might want to choose Lyons' striped shirt. direct from J.Crew while it's on sale for 29 percent off.







Spacious weekend bag

Everlane











The best kind of bag is one that serves multiple functions in your daily life, and this stylish and roomy canvas tote from Everlane does just that. It's large (and durable) enough to serve as a new weekend bag for shorter vacations in the warmer months, but it will also double as a great tote for picnics, shopping trips, trips to the beach and much more. The best part? Right now, this organic cotton bag is on sale for just $33, so don't wait to add it to your cart.







Denim chore jacket

Lee











Denim jackets come in all shapes and sizes, but Lyons included the perfect packable work coat in its selection, and we definitely agree that this fit will earn you some compliments this spring. Luckily, you won't have to break the bank to buy one, because this breathable and naturally cool pick from Lee is now on sale for $90 and is guaranteed to elevate all your outfits. Made from a breathable cotton and lyocell blend and featuring a slightly oversized finish, this jacket is set to become the most sought-after piece in your wardrobe in the months to come.







Light sweater vest

Nordstrom











A simple sweater vest deserves a place in your wardrobe this spring, according to Lyons, and it's true, because there are seemingly endless ways to wear it. Wear it over a button-down shirt to achieve a classic yet preppy look, or wear it alone or over a basic white tee layered with gold chain jewelry for a more casual finish. Plus, this stylish V-neck option is even on sale at Nordstrom for an impressive 40% off right now, for just $33.







Travel-friendly sweatshirt

Amazon











If there's one thing you'll be happy to have in your suitcase, no matter the time of year, it's an oversized sweatshirt. From an airport layover to a long day spent admiring the views of your destination, this cool-girl staple is the layer you've been looking for to stave off the seasonal chill while keeping your outfit looking its best. This cotton-blend crewneck is available on Amazon in 26 wearable shades, but if you want to stick to Lyons' list, it's the simple heather gray color you'll want to embrace to upgrade your travel outfits.







Vans Slip-on Sneakers

Amazon











Every outfit benefits from accessorizing with a statement piece, and if you're looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers to make a bold statement, you've come to the right place. Retailing for just $57, these slip-ons are not only a fashion moment, but also one of your best sneaker choices for travel days. The convenience of their design makes them easy to put on and take off while going through TSA, and the plaid pattern instantly takes even the simplest loungewear styles to the next level without requiring you to think too much while getting dressed . Best of all, they're comfortable enough to wear all day.







Chambray denim shirt

J Crew











Lyons picked out a cropped chambray shirt for your wardrobe this season, but once we came across this relaxed, oversized denim option from J.Crew, we couldn't resist adding it to our own wish list. This cotton button-down shirt provides comfortable coverage and can easily be dressed up or down depending on your travel plans. Plus, in spring you'll be happy to wear it as a simple, light layer during tourist days. However, if a boxier cut suits you better, you won't want to skip this point. cropped version of Gap especially since it's on sale for just $55.







Lightweight V-neck sweater

Amazon











Ideally, your tops should be as comfortable as they are fashionable, and this ultra-soft V-neck sweater from Amazon's finest line, The Drop, will be just as comfortable as your favorite pajamas but will make you look great more put together. The bell sleeves add a touch of intrigue to this otherwise simple shape, and whether you pair it with pants, jeans, or even sweatpants, you'll surely turn heads this season. And considering this sweater only costs $40, we can't blame you if you want to snag it in several of the six timeless colors available on Amazon.







Effortless White Tee

Madewell











Your search for the perfect white tee can finally come to an end because Madewell's best-selling Northside Vintage Tee is only $18 and will serve as a convenient base for any outfit you hope to wear this spring. Wear it under a cardigan, vest, chore coat or even on its own, but the options are truly endless. And if you've been curious about creating a capsule wardrobe but aren't sure where to start, this is the piece for you.







Classic leather jacket

American Eagle











When it's not cold enough for a thick winter coat but you still need a warm layer, this cropped vegan leather bomber jacket will easily fill that hole in your wardrobe. Another incredibly versatile piece, the simple, classic shape pairs well with almost every other item included on Lyon's shopping list, making your wardrobe (and packing experience) easier than ever. And if you like black leather, you can also shop this Nordstrom bomber which can be worn for any occasion while ensuring you always look and feel your best.







Astrology jewelry

Mejuri











Think of accessories as the glue that can pull together the simplest of outfits, and this elegant gold astrology necklace from Mejuri will do just that while acting as the only piece you'll need to wrap around again. This pendant necklace is sure to hold valuable real estate in your jewelry collection as an understated piece that can be worn daily. So if you're tired of traveling with a tangle of delicate necklaces (even though a simple jewelry box could easily solve that problem), take this as a sign to invest in an everyday essential that will last a lifetime.





