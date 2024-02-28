100 prom dresses donated so Washington youth can go to prom





Children whose parents are facing rising costs will go to prom, after a businessman donated 130 prom dresses and suits. Lee Nicholson, who runs a community center in Concord, Washington, was shocked to receive John Helm's clothes after an appeal on social media. It will offer the clothes – which include trousers, shirts, tuxedos and dresses – free of charge to children on Wearside. Mr Nicholson said there was a “massive need in the area” for second-hand school clothes due to rising bills and the cost of living crisis.

The initiative is carried out in the Building Blocks day centerwhich he created in 2019 to offer support to parents after his son, Nate, underwent 14 heart surgeries. The former interior designer said he felt there was “little” support for families whose children were returning from surgery, but said the center had since “spiraled » to other services. They include advice, bereavement support and a shop called Uniform Boutique, which offers second-hand school uniforms in exchange for a small donation.

After hearing about the campaign, Mr Helm, who runs a property and garden clearance business in Sunderland, donated around 100 dresses and 30 suits. “We didn't know where we were going to put them. It was incredible,” Mr Nicholson said. He started the campaign after realizing that children were “missing the chance” to go to their prom because they didn't have an outfit. Prom outfits can often cost hundreds of dollars, adding to the pressures some families face. “The cost of living has skyrocketed and (there is) a huge need in our area.”

A series of “open days” will be organized to help young people choose their outfit before their end-of-year prom. “We have all the dresses on rails and people can come and pick them out, pick a dress and try it on,” he added. “It's not just for Washington, a few schools are doing drives (for prom outfits), but it's just for their school, we want to open that up to anyone in the area.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw4q412qvv5o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos