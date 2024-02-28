Princess Anne goes bold in white wedding guest dress and sultry red lips in rare photos with husband Timothy





Princess Anne's wardrobe is filled with casual raincoats for outings at her Gatcombe Park home and elegant coat dresses for her royal engagements, but she ditched her usual outfit for a bolder look in 2008. Looking through her style file, it's clear that the royal isn't afraid to experiment with her wedding guests' looks. For example, the nuptials of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman. © Stefan Rousseau – PA Images The Princess Royal and her husband Tim Laurence at the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor Instead of avoiding white, the color usually reserved for the bride, Anne chose an ivory summer dress that fell to her knees. In true 60s style, it featured a wrap bodice with a ruffled trim and subtle jacquard polka dots with the bridal color broken up by a feminine orange floral print. A pearl necklace, white shoes and a clementine and lemon colored flowered headdress with a birdcage veil tied perfectly with her dress. She was joined by her husband Timothy Laurence, who chose a more classic look with his jacket. WATCH: More Times Royals Inspired Wedding Guests' Outfits Color expert Gabi Winters of Chromology already said HELLO! on the possible special meanings of the bride's color. “Scientifically speaking, white contains an equal balance of all colors in the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental characteristic is equality, neutrality and independence. Culturally speaking, white is a symbol of purity, of cleanliness, immaculate and perfection, which is why it is the natural color choice for wedding dresses, doctors' coats and sailors. © Getty Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth wore a white dress to the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla in 2005.

Anne isn't the only royal to choose a rebellious white wedding guest dress. In the past, the late Queen Elizabeth II wore a cream dress speckled with yellow at the wedding of her son Prince Charles to his second wife Camilla. At the time, Queen Camilla chose a blue and gold embroidered wedding dress, so her mother-in-law's choice wasn't as striking as one might assume. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales wore an off-white Stella McCartney dress for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018. © Getty The Princess of Wales also wore a cream dress to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials. Traditionally, guests avoid color to ensure they don't outshine the bride, but royal weddings have their own set of rules. Until around the 1940s, it was a given that your bridal party would be dressed in white, a custom that many royals continue to practice. It's believed that celebrities like Princess Kate chose bridesmaid dresses in snowy colors due to a historical belief that white deterred evil spirits. READ:Princess Diana's Engagement Story: The $123,000 Engagement Ring and Her Legacy

