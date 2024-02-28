Fashion
How our heritage became the biggest small fashion brand in the world
The creative the director is sleeping on the couch. His vintage Margiela boots are on the floor next to him. It's not yet noon but it's already a big day for Cristopher Nying. And an even longer week. In fact, this whole year, and the couple that preceded it, have been pretty big for Nying and her Our Legacy costars.
It's November in Stockholm. The sun sets around 3 p.m. and the clouds are low and dense, like a thick layer of wool. The nights are long. Especially last night. It all started with a party at the Our Legacy Work Shop, one of two boutiques the company operates in Stockholm, to celebrate the brand's latest blockbuster collaboration, with Emporio Armani. Nying and his partners, Jockum Hallin, with whom he co-founded Our Legacy in 2005, and Richardos Klarn, who joined the company a few years later, threw a very cool party bringing together what I can only assume were the people the most elegant in all of Sweden. . A team of young chefs distributed veal tartare and glasses of natural wine while friends, parents and fans had a first glimpse of the products. After that, a family dinner at Le Bord, one of Stockholm's favorite restaurants, which served mountains of Baltic Sea wood-fired langoustines and cold pilsner by the glass. Eventually, a group gathered at an underground karaoke bar. When I tapped for the evening, Nying had just finished one of the most captivating performances I've ever seen, Give It Away, by the Chili Peppers, performed entirely in freestyle.
Nying may be asleep now, but he, Hallin and Klarn got up early this morning for a photo shoot with a Swedish newspaper. Upon their return, they began the final stages of the next men's collection with the design team. This is a very important, very critical moment, Nying will tell me later. Hallin, who runs the Our Legacys collaborations, just released the first teaser online for the Armani collection and is trying to keep up with his constantly buzzing phone. Today's release is already producing the biggest social media engagement the brand has ever seen. But that's no surprise: These days, an Our Legacy collaboration is as trendy as anything a streetwear or sneaker brand can concoct. In a few days, Hallin will fly to London, then Tokyo, to launch the collection with Dover Street Market which is offering it exclusively.
While Nying sleeps, the Our Legacy studio, a converted parking lot where about 30 full-time employees work, wakes up to a kind of seething chaos. In the few days I spent observing the operation, it was clear that this was not your stereotypical, downtrodden, overworked fashion company. The vibrations are strong. Business is booming. The brand is booming, both in terms of sales and cultural impact. For a company that has been in business for almost 20 years, the future suddenly looks incredibly bright.
After surviving the trend cycles and economic uncertainties that sank so many menswear brands, Our Legacy has somehow turned the last two years into the busiest and most profitable in its history. According to the brand, its business has tripled since 2020 and is expected to reach $40 million in the first half of 2024. Since expanding into womenswear in 2018, Our Legacy now produces four main collections each year, two for men and two for women . Additionally, Our Legacy has a thriving Work Shop program, led by Hallin, which produces special off-calendar collection capsules made from undead fabrics, and collaborations with brands like Stssy, Denim Tears and Satisfy Running which have reliably become mega-hype events. Our Legacy has permanent stores in Stockholm, London and Berlin, as well as a few outposts in Korea and over 250 stockists worldwide.
But why this explosion now? Why would a beloved brand suddenly catch fire? For years, Our Legacy has occupied a comfortable niche as a consistent, reasonably priced menswear brand. It enjoys a cult following among men who like their clothes to be interesting and well-made, without bold logos or big statements, and without wreaking havoc on their bank accounts. Our Legacy has always been cool in the sense that any good, under-hyped thing gets a certain if-you-know-you-know factor, while still creating understated clothing that almost anyone can wear. Along the way, the brand has become more . She began to push the boundaries of conventional men's fashion by introducing this women's line and producing clothing that blurred gender norms. Nonetheless, the brand maintained its niche position and responded to the evolving desires of its fans, who could count on Our Legacy to create easy, accessible and wearable clothing that felt reflective of the present moment.
