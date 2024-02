Anne Hathaway shows some skin in bright red leather dress for Versace show in Milan as fans react: 'Obsessed'

Anne Hathaway And Donatella Versace have been making sartorial magic together for quite a while now, with each outfit seemingly better than the last. And that seemed to be the case for the latest Versace show as well, as the Oscar winner wore a super bold and body-hugging red leather midi dress that we think will go down in fashion history! THE Eileen The star wore one of Versace's sexiest pieces to sit front row at the Fall/Winter 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on February 23. The head-turning dress featured an off-the-shoulder corset bodice and draped pencil skirt, and Hathaway accessorized with matching red pumps with feminine ribbon detailing, as well as a small black Versace Medusa '95 tote bag . As the She came to me The actress is a Bulgari brand ambassador, so it was no surprise to see her finish her look with a Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, as well as stunning diamond rings and earrings. Anne Hathaway shares photos of her red leather Versace dress on Instagram On February 25, the 41-year-old actress who found her the devil wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep And Emilie Blunt at the SAG Awards on Saturday night, she shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her latest Versace outfit with her 31 million Instagram followers, which naturally went down a storm. The first photo showed her posing with Donatella, while a video in the same post hilariously showed her struggling to sit up, due to the tight and restrictive nature of the dress. “I just want to respect the integrity of the corset,” said the Locked ” the actress joked in the video, before she and Donetella burst into laughter. The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency.net Fan comments “Obsessed with her class,” one fan said in the comments section. “I'm just sitting here admiring Hathaway,” another added. “The princess of Genovia is always present at the best events,” commented one fan, referring to Hathaway's character in A Princess's Diary. “She's literally the queen,” another replied, followed by two crying emojis. “I love them both so much,” another fan wrote, referencing Hathaway and Donatella Versace, as another agreed: “Two icons.” “You are such a discreet fashionista! You are always so relevant, feminine and elegant!” another fan exclaimed, followed by the hand praising emoji. “So perfect,” exclaimed another, preceded by six heart-eye emojis.

