To the men I love, to the men who scare me.

I found myself alone in the bar, defending myself against a bouncer who held my ID hostage while he commented on my butt (among other things) and asked me vaguely threatening questions about my sex life.

This is not a Yelp review. This isn't an angry rant, and it's certainly not something women need to be reminded of.

As far as I can tell, there's only one good lesson to be learned from this otherwise shitty and all-too-familiar interaction: In my experience, many completely decent men still struggle to understand this.

I have a friend who once joked that he had no problem insulting women because he was handsome. Another asked me, in mock outrage, why it was acceptable for me to describe a cupcake (as in a real chocolate pastry) as a seven”, but it was not acceptable for him to rank women the same manner. I was recently at a house party during which a group of guys called a soundproof recording studio in the basement a rape room 45 times.

Some of these jokes were a little funny. Some of them really weren't. But they were all endemic to something more sinister, and honestly, I don't think the men in question realized it.

So, to the generally well-meaning men in my life, consider this:

I have a friend who once joked that it was okay to insult women because he was handsome. Another asked me, in mock outrage, why it was acceptable for me to describe a cupcake (as in a real chocolate pastry) as a seven”, but it was not acceptable for him to rank women the same manner. I was recently at a house party during which a group of guys called a soundproof recording studio in the basement a rape room 45 times.

Some of these jokes were a little funny. Some of them really weren't. But they were all endemic to something more sinister, and honestly, I don't think the men in question realized it.

It put me on the defensive. This put me on guard more than I would have liked.