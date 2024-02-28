Fashion
To the men I love, to the men who scare me.
I got a promotion a few days ago, so I decided to stop for a drink on the way home, just me and my sense of accomplishment.
I found myself alone in the bar, defending myself against a bouncer who held my ID hostage while he commented on my butt (among other things) and asked me vaguely threatening questions about my sex life.
This is not a Yelp review. This isn't an angry rant, and it's certainly not something women need to be reminded of.
As far as I can tell, there's only one good lesson to be learned from this otherwise shitty and all-too-familiar interaction: In my experience, many completely decent men still struggle to understand this.
I have a friend who once joked that he had no problem insulting women because he was handsome. Another asked me, in mock outrage, why it was acceptable for me to describe a cupcake (as in a real chocolate pastry) as a seven”, but it was not acceptable for him to rank women the same manner. I was recently at a house party during which a group of guys called a soundproof recording studio in the basement a rape room 45 times.
Some of these jokes were a little funny. Some of them really weren't. But they were all endemic to something more sinister, and honestly, I don't think the men in question realized it.
So, to the generally well-meaning men in my life, consider this:
It put me on the defensive. This put me on guard more than I would have liked.
Honest male humans, it's not your fault, but it has nothing to do with you either.
If a woman is icy or distant or doesn't laugh at your joke, consider the idea that maybe she's not a stuck-up, humorless bitch, but rather has had experiences outside of your realm of understanding which negatively colored his perception of the world.
Consider that while you're joking, a woman might actually do a quick mental calculation to see if she's going to have to hide in a bathroom and call someone to come help her, like I did ago three days.
Please adjust your mindset and words accordingly.
This article was written by Laura Munoz And initially published on 03.08.16.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
