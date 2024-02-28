Trend alert | Here's what the men will wear at the Kentucky Derby 150 | Derby 150





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville business owner wants men to feel as confident as the female fashionistas at Churchill Downs this year. Anna Bunting is the owner of Anna's Additions in Lyndon, Kentucky. This year, she is campaigning for men to get into fashion action. If Bunting has his way, the big trend for men on the runways in 2024 will be a unique pocket square. We're not talking about your typical cloth pocket square. Instead, it's a rectangular plastic insert that nestles into a coat pocket with a set of flowers and/or feathers poking out on top. Bunting came up with the idea before attending a track day last year. I wanted to add a little spice to my husband's outfit because we were both going with a black and white theme, Bunting explained. I had a beautiful apple green color in my fascinator and wanted to incorporate it into my husband's outfit. So the creative business owner, who has been designing hats and fascinators in her basement for years, decided to make him a floral pocket square. Bunting said the design took off from there. “I made them for a few other gentlemen whose wives were buying hats, as well as members of the media. Bunting finally outgrew her basement and decided to open a storefront in July 2023. She sells holiday decorations, wreaths, home decor, flowers and much more. This week the store will be revamped to incorporate all things Kentucky Derby. Bunting said there would be plenty of accessories for women and men. We're also going to sell ties, bow ties and colorful socks,” she explained. “We want to make everyone feel better. Bunting sells his designs to local retailers. You can find the cover at Tunies Boutique, The Urban Market, Lulubelles, Peacock on Third in Bardstown, Von Maurs trunk show on April 13th and of course at Annas Additions. The price of the pocket square ranges from $25 to $42. Bunting's goal is to sell at least 1,000 unique, handmade pocket squares this Derby season, but more importantly, she says her goal is to give her customers more confidence. I really enjoy helping women look fantastic during Derby season, she said. I love helping them put everything together so they feel good on the track. This is so important in our community. Some other trends men can watch for in 2024 include reversible bow ties, as well as classic ties that feature a different color or pattern on the tie knot. Countdown to Derby 150: Copyright 2024 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdrb.com/derby_150/trend-alert-heres-what-men-will-be-wearing-at-kentucky-derby-150/article_e23b1c04-d623-11ee-81dc-8713e3e844f7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos