What is happening in the plus size men's fashion market?

The plus-size fashion market is experiencing notable growth, which is reflected in a greater presence of plus-size models in campaigns and on the runways of many brands. However, there is a clear tendency to exclusively depict plus-sized women. This disparity begs the question: where are the tall men in today's men's fashion world? FashionUnited researched this question to shed some light on the subject.

As we delve deeper into the topic, we realize how little data is available on the plus size men's clothing market. This lack is surprising, especially since, according to Future Market Insight, male consumers dominate the plus-size market. According to figures from this source, the global plus size market reached a value of US$288 billion in 2023 and is expected to exceed US$500 billion by 2033.

Despite this, their presence on the podiums is not only quite limited, but even in decreasing numbers.

Vogue Business looked at all 66 fall/winter 2024 menswear shows from Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, and what did they find? Of the 2,855 outfits presented in Milan and Paris, 98.3% of the models had a normative size. Only 1.5% of models wore an intermediate size, and men wore a plus size [over XL] accounted for only 0.2 percent. The proportion of models wearing medium or large sizes at FW24 shows decreased by -7.7 and -0.4 percent. To give you an idea: according to Vogue Business, only two Parisian shows out of the 66 organized in Milan and Paris featured at least one plus-size model. In comparison to the SS24 shows, there were 6 of 72 shows and a previous season it was 8 of 69 shows. Why aren't tall men featured?

Although tall men are not yet normalized in the fashion industry, several fashion players are working to give them visibility. Jordy Maarseveen, CEO of modeling agency New Generation Model Management, has added plus-size men to his portfolio in 2022. “I am noticing a growing demand for plus-size male models and this is, in my opinion, a very good sign. We receive booking requests mainly from big fashion brands. New Generation Model Management has four plus size men in its portfolio, however, the plus size women's offering is much larger and has several pages on the website. According to Maarseveen, this is because plus-size male models remain rare. “We can keep the men in our portfolio constantly busy. The only problem is that they often also have other jobs besides modeling.”



The plus-size men's clothing market: does it need more attention?

According to fashion psychologist Anke Vermeer, we need to go back to basics: there is very little research on the impact of showing tall men on catwalks, in fashion brand campaigns or on social media . Vermeer sees the research as focusing primarily on women and the impact of body positivity on them, but also on the impact of social media on their self-image, eating disorders and self-confidence. self. “It's not that men don't have image problems, it just seems that researchers and [in this case] fashion brands don't pay much attention to it,” she tells FashionUnited.

Their findings seem accurate because when FashionUnited searches, almost all of the searches focus on women. Only a few highlight the male side of the story, such as KU Leuven's research on the impact of non-idealized models in advertising campaigns on men. This study shows that men perceive themselves more positively when exposed to images showing different body types, compared to models with a low body fat percentage and athletic bodies. However, when distinguishing between the diversity of body types, a man does not look more positive if he specifically sees a plus-sized man in a campaign. The researchers conclude that the presence of more diverse models and plus-size models in advertisements may have a positive effect on men's body image, while non-idealized models in campaigns aimed at thin men appear to be less successful. By displaying more diverse models in your ads, you create a feeling of recognition that creates a positive experience.

Although the representation of different male body types is still generally sparse, it is sometimes addressed, whether directly or indirectly linked to the fashion industry. For example, the German brewery Brlo Beer imitated Calvin Klein's SS24 campaign where Jeremy Allen White promotes new boxers. Brlo Beer filmed the campaign in the German capital where a taller, hairier man imitates Allen White and promotes an alcohol-free beer.

Owned by BRLO beer.

Plus-Size Men's Fashion Doesn't Exist: Experts Explain What It Really Looks Like

Another reason why tall men haven't appeared yet could be that, in general, men pay less attention than women when it comes to judging their bodies. In short: give more importance to other aspects of like, as sociologist Robert Gugutzer experimented according to the German newspaper Zeit. This idea arises from the fact that men were once accepted because there was something “more important” at stake: social status, such as their profession, wealth or fame. “So men didn't have to worry about their bodies. The fuller man didn't meet the beauty ideal, but the beauty ideal wasn't important,” says Gugutzer. Men are said to focus on their careers, while women, on the other hand, have struggled for centuries to accept their bodies and achieve their ideal of beauty. After all, women were economically dependent on men. If a man cared about his body, it would mean that he would lose control of his body by being exposed to the opinions of others. This goes against the status of male leadership, says Gugutzer and is also described in the KU Leuven study.

According to Lauren Downing Peters, author of the book Fashion Before Plus-Size; Bodies, bias and the birth of an industry, plus size men's fashion simply does not exist. “Men's fashion, and particularly men's clothing production, has always provided bodies of different shapes and sizes,” she previously told FashionUnited. In British and American tailoring magazines from the 18th century to the beginning of the 20th century, tailors even boasted of their innovative techniques for providing suits for even the tallest men, in two hundred different sizes taking into account various proportions. “Body diversity was not seen as a problem, but as an opportunity to highlight the know-how of artisans. No category was created between the standard male body and the larger body.”

“Tailors, especially those working at the highest level of the trade, considered all bodies to have what they called “disproportions,” which could be corrected by the force of their tailoring skills. Whether it was a dropped shoulder, hip irregularity or a protruding stomach, they were all seen the same way,” Downing Peters said. As a result, consumers in the early 20th century century were still challenged by retailers to find the perfect match within the store. And this, according to Downing Peters, still happens today in men's fashion. “Men in our society are more forgiving of weight and Size can often be a symbol of power or pride, even in keeping with athleticism if you think of an NFL linebacker. [a defender in American football, ed. ] As with everything, women are held to strict moral guidelines regarding what an acceptable body is. »

The psychology behind the plus-size men's fashion market: should we focus on diversity?

Whether or not plus-size men's fashion deserves serious attention, it's clear that there's still a long way to go when it comes to body normalization. According to some, special attention to plus size men's fashion is not necessary, while others are looking forward to it. Gugutzer suggests, according to German newspaper Zeit, that men care less about their appearance because their status is more important. Men are not obliged to meet an ideal of beauty. Downing Peters adds that plus-size men's fashion simply doesn't exist. Men's fashion and tailoring have always offered space for bodies of different shapes and sizes. “Disproportions”, whether drooping shoulders or a bulging stomach, have always been seen as an opportunity to use the know-how of tailors and design new silhouettes.

According to Vermeer, men can also feel insecure, just like women, and we shouldn't ignore this. The fashion psychologist hopes in particular that fashion brands will show more diversity in male body shapes in their advertisements and on the catwalks. “We should strive to make fashion reflective of society. And tall men should be a part of that too.” According to Maarseveen, the plus size market is booming and this will also mean something positive for men in this market. “I hope this is not temporary, but that this movement continues. So this can only be very important. Everyone needs to feel seen and heard. This goes for everything, even the fashion industry .”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited in English.