Beyoncé's New Country Music Sparks Cowboy Fashion Boom





Beyonce Knowles-Carter has been a catalyst for trends of all kinds since the start of her career. And his new singles “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages” have not only achieved unprecedented success, but they have also sparked excitement around country music and the culture surrounding it. This enthusiasm has spilled over into the fashion industry. According to experts from Boohooa fast fashion website, there was a huge surge of interest in items directly associated with southern and country music culture, dubbed cowboy core, immediately following the release of Beyoncé's new songs and the announcement of his full album Renaissance “Act II” during the Super Bowl. There has been a resurgence of interest in classic cowboy looks and Western-inspired fashion, which includes items such as cowboy hats, cowboy boots, leather jackets, fringe, jeans and even more. And their research suggests these fashion trends are set to take over this spring. Interest appears to be worldwide. Global Google searches for “cowboy hat” increased 215.5% after the ad, while “cowboy boots” increased 163%. Searches for “bolo tie” also saw a massive 566% increase after Beyoncé donned a turquoise tie in her Super Bowl ad. Other celebrities also seem to be enjoying the moment. Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a black cowboy hat at a Super Bowl weekend event. Beyoncé has adopted the cowboy style on several occasions, especially recently. At the Grammys this month, she was seen wearing a cowboy hat and a skirt suit that included a collarless leather jacket adorned with studs. Since that announcement, she has worn several different cowboy hats, including her recent appearance at the Luar New York Fashion Week show, where she supported her nephew Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr. From the looks of it, Beyoncé won't be the only one this season.

