Rosala brings her Motomami style to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week

At the Diors Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear show in Paris, the front row was filled with stars, from Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman to Elizabeth Debicki and Alexa Chung. Of course, among the many stylish attendees, we had our eyes on Rosala, who brought her signature Motomami to the Fashion Week event. For the show, the Despech singer wore an all-black ensemble courtesy of the host brand, which included a cropped puffer jacket over what appeared to be a long-sleeved viscose mock-neck top. She paired these pieces with a knitted jersey maxi skirt that featured a drawstring waist and kangaroo pocket, as well as long side slits. She completed the ensemble with rubber boots featuring the Dior logo on decorative straps, and carried a quilted top-handle bag while sporting visor-shaped sunglasses and silver earrings. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis//Getty Images Marc Piasecki//Getty Images Beauty wise, the Grammy winner didn't sport the usual long nails she loves so much, but wore a bright cranberry lip and had her hair parted in the middle and tied into two tight braids. She also smoothed a lock of curly hair, which swirled across her forehead in a fanciful manner. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis//Getty Images This was Rosala's first public appearance of 2024 (aside from her appearances with boyfriend Jeremy Allen White), but it wasn't a major surprise to see her at Dior, given that she had attended at the French fashion house's spring/summer 2024 show in September. Thank goodness she took the opportunity to show off her unique aesthetic, which lately has been trending toward a half-biker-chic, half-goth style. Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big one gay romance novel.

