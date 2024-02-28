Earthy tones are dying in fashion | Culture





The 2010s brought many fashion trends. Most came and went, but some built lasting foundations. And some could have extended the duration of their welcome. Over the past decade, the popularization of earthy tones and neutral palettes as the main focus of fashion has spread like wildfire. The trend had a perfect foundation with brands like Fear of God, making minimalist and neutral fashion extremely relevant. Influential musicians of the time like Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Travis Scott co-signed on the idea and produced their own interpretation for the general public. Ye began producing his own version of the trend through his partnership with Adidas using minimalist-inspired designs with a limited neutral color palette which was gaining popularity. Years later, Travis Scott's partnership with Nike gave the trend its own renaissance by incorporating the same idea of ​​the original trend into updated designs. This popularization and revitalization in a short period of time has caused the streetwear community to become oversaturated with this trend. Every brand we saw was doing their best to capitalize on the trend. Over the years, new trends would incorporate this neutral color palette, as did workwear or the outdoor/gorpcore movements of the current decade. These trends, using the same colors, began to create redundancy in the fashion community, even though the clothes themselves attempted to appeal to different aesthetics or take different shapes. The same people are the same faces of this trend, even six years later. All the other brands are still putting their skin in the game, but instead of feeling fresh and new, they seem dead. It's not gone or irrelevant but lacking in life. Even though the trend is still very popular today, that doesn't mean the trend or idea hasn't lost its life. As easy as it is to create something pleasing to the eye with a simple color palette, it limits the ability to express. Fashion is moving in a direction that embraces complexity, uniqueness, vibrant colors and a “more equal, better” mentality. The earth tone trend creates a box, not allowing for many new things to be done, which is no longer what people want. To put it simply, the direction fashion as a whole is heading is the exact opposite of where mainstream fashion has been in recent years. This doesn't mean that these simple colors and silhouettes will be completely abandoned, but they won't be as central to most people's aesthetics. Earthy tones and statement pieces will always have a use and serve as something easy to throw on and feel good about. To some extent, earth tones are here to stay. That being said, the main takeaway is to wear what you want. Wear what makes you most comfortable or what you feel good in, regardless of the prevailing opinion. [email protected]

