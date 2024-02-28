Fashion
Bulls lose embarrassingly at home to 9-win Pistons
Embarrassment.
Ashamed.
Basically.
Pick a description and throw it to the Bulls. Chances are they won't feel it. Lifeless teams rarely do this. They definitely won't grab him and shoot him, especially from three-point range.
Losing to the Pistons 9-49 on Tuesday and doing so by 10 in a 105-95 debacle at the United Center, the Bulls shot a horrible 2-for-29 (6.9%) from three-point range.
But it was not this futility that disappointed coach Billy Donovan. He was upset about the little things they didn't do, more than the bad shot.
Definitely 2-for-29…a total freak game in terms of that kind of shooting, Donovan said. But the other thing too, and I hope we can really learn from all of this, is that it's not like we're down 25 because of this. I thought the loose balls, the rough plays, the offensive rebounds in transition, we still had opportunities to overcome them.
I always talk about the things we can control, and I think to some extent the frustration [crept] shortly. When things don't go the way you want them to, you have to make other things to try to make up for it.
The Bulls (27-31), responsible for two of the Pistons' nine wins, did none of that, and it showed late in the second quarter and into the second half.
It took a little more than three minutes into the third quarter for the Bulls to turn what should have been an easy night at the arena into another headache.
After all, with just over a minute left in the first half, the Bulls led by 10 and appeared to be in complete control.
Despite a few bad possessions and a three-pointer from Cade Cunningham just before the halftime whistle, the Bulls still had a five-point lead.
But these Bulls just don't do it easy, and that showed from the start of the third quarter.
By the time Isaiah Stewart made a three-pointer at 8:52 of the third, the score was tied and the Bulls suddenly found themselves engaged in a fierce battle over the remaining 21 minutes. To make matters worse, Alex Caruso injured his right hamstring in the fourth quarter and had to be helped to the bench.
He returned with just under five minutes to play and the Bulls were down six, but a one-legged Caruso didn't help.
After another three-pointer and one of Cunningham's two free throws, the Pistons' lead was nine.
Caruso obviously wasn't right, so he was removed. And the rug was pulled out from under the Bulls when Ausar Thompson scored a huge three-pointer with 1:58 left to give Detroit an 11-point lead.
I didn't like the way he moved, Donovan said of Caruso's takedown. It was my decision.
If the Bulls had any wind left, Thompson's three seemed to deflate them, and even uglier basketball ensued in the final two minutes.
It's disappointing because it's late in the season, said goalie Ayo Dosunmu. We understand the importance and sense of urgency that we have to play with every night. I think we missed one. The beauty of basketball is that in less than 24 hours we can find them and play a Cleveland team that beat us three times, and we have a few battles with them.
It's a good attitude to have, but it still doesn't erase how the Bulls lost and especially who they lost to.
At the end of the day, Detroit is an NBA team; they have NBA players, Dosunmu said. We don't look at the files.
Good thing.
