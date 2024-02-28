Peninsula Seniors Promote Timeless Beauty During Fashion Week

Two Peninsula women say they're defying expectations while embracing the idea that beauty has no age limit.

Capt. Crystal Stout, a hot air balloon pilot from Sequim, and Cherie Kidd, former mayor of Port Angeles, traveled to New York this month to see Kidd's photo in a billboard advertisement in Times Square and to browse several tracks. during New York Fashion Week.

“It was exciting,” Kidd, 78, said.

She walked the runway for Fashion Week in 2023, accompanied by Stout, 63, who prefers the nickname Captain-Crystal. As Mrs. Washington Senior World with the Senior World Pageants, Kidd was informed that there would be a billboard in Times Square with her photo on it in February.

“I had to go back,” she said. “It was incredible. It was right in the middle of Times Square.

Captain-Crystal also appeared on screen, she said.

When the friends visited New York for the first time last year, Kidd said she wanted to involve Captain-Crystal in some way. Kidd convinced her in 2020 to try for the title of Senior Ms. USA, which Captain-Crystal won.

The couple continued on the beauty pageant circuit until the Covid-19 pandemic derailed events, Captain-Crystal said, but now the couple is pursuing new paths again.

Kidd said she was connected with a show producer to do some modeling in New York and was able to secure an extra spot for Crystal after she sent in an application. The friends were in New York from Feb. 8 to 12 and had stayed non-stop the entire time, they said.

“My adrenaline kept me going,” Captain-Crystal said.

The couple has walked three times for the American Heart Association, Sunchasers Sunglasses and That's My Dress. They also participated in two photoshoots taken on city streets and on a rooftop.

“We were the two oldest women in a sea of ​​young people,” Captain-Crystal said. “It was fascinating. The responses were, “It’s so cool that you’re here.” » Without the movement of body awareness, regardless of size, ability or age, he can be a model for New York Fashion Week; I don't know if I would be on the podium if this wasn't happening in the world. »

Mindset

Captain-Crystal said Kidd was an inspiration to her because age was not an issue for her.

“She breaks barriers and, as a mentor and friend, I want to do that too,” she said.

As a teenager and early 20s, Captain-Crystal said she was a model and wanted to try again 40 years later.

Things have changed since then, she said, and she had to overcome some doubts at first.

“When I was able to let that go, I was able to shine,” Captain-Crystal said.

“My favorite thing is that everything is okay, everything is supposed to be okay. This allowed me to always be in a state of calm.

Kidd said she doesn't let age affect her.

“I feel like I’m 18. That’s my mindset,” she said. “I go to the gym five or six times a week, stay active by volunteering, and don't go out without my mascara and lipstick.”

Kidd appeared in two magazines last year, she said, including on the cover of pageant magazine “Art & Beauty” and in beauty advertisements.

She discovers that the more she does in life, the more doors open.

“I’ve kind of thrown myself into it, taking on new challenges and I keep getting invitations for something different and new,” Kidd said.

Next steps

Through modeling, Kidd feels she sets an example for women of all ages.

“Challenge yourself and do something new,” she said. “This is how we grow and learn. Frankly, we should always have new goals.

She said she and Captain-Crystal were trying to pioneer the mindset that beauty has no age.

“Age doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s your attitude and just being positive.”

Captain-Crystal said she began exploring next steps in modeling, including creating a portfolio with a local photographer.

Through this recent Fashion Week experience, she said one of the most exciting moments was sharing her 501(c)3 nonprofit Dream Catcher program with people. It offers hot air balloon rides supported by a seat rather than a basket so people of all ages and abilities can participate.

Looking ahead, the balloon will tour the Southwest in May, including stops in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, to provide rides for seniors, veterans and children.

She also plans to attend local events this summer, including the return of the Olympic Peninsula Air Affaire and the Sequim Valley Fly-In on Aug. 24 at the Sequim Valley Airport.

Captain-Crystal is also suing its Captain Delivers LLC. which offers curbside pickup and delivery by a concierge.

Kidd continues to own and operate AAA Affordable Storage in Port Angeles and serve as a community volunteer for Kiwanis, Rotary, Daughters of the American Revolution and as an ambassador for the Port Angeles Chamber.

Photo courtesy of Cherie Kidd Cherie Kidd of Port Angeles stands near a billboard in Times Square in early February that shows her as Mrs. Washington Senior World promoting the Senior World Pageants during New York Fashion Week . She attended Fashion Week in 2023 and wanted to come back and see the billboard in February.