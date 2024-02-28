Five Spring 2024 Trends You Can Shop Now





Photo-illustration: The cup; Photos: Courtesy of Ferragamo, Courtesy of Maison Margiela, Courtesy of Chlo, Courtesy of Proenza Schouler. For more of Cuts' favorite fashion, beauty, and home finds, subscribe to the WeeklyCutting Shop Newsletter. The sun is shining, boots are giving way to open sandals (with socks, alas), bold shades are circulating and dusk patiently postpones its unveiling to 5:50 p.m. instead of 4:30 p.m. Spring is just around the corner and the catwalks are ripe with anticipation for the new season. Although taking everyday looks off the runway isn't always functional, wearability, which was the favorite buzzword of 2022, has confirmed its longevity. The striking trends for spring 2024 are both practical and inspired. Miu Miu

Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu It was difficult to pinpoint an overarching theme for the season. Instead, diverse perspectives and beliefs, both new and revisited, came together to form a cohesive whole. Think practicality in head-to-toe black at Margiela and Sacai or an overall trend toward pieces to coordinate with easy white dresses from Ferragamo and Miu Miu. Femininity was also at the forefront with pieces like frothy skirts and non-exposing tops. all and it nods to office culture and girl power. As we enter the height of spring, we can expect many more seasonal microtrends to materialize, as they often do. However, for now, here are a few you can wear tomorrow: washed cerulean tones from Proenza Schouler and Givenchy in waxed coats and plunging blouses, office-inspired pencil skirts that will stand the test of time and modern sheer silhouettes from street to couture. . All these spring 2024 fashion trends and more are fundamental to browse and shop in advance. Proenza Schouler, Christopher Esber

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Shutterstock, Getty Images Lack of color is spring 2024's biggest color trend, with designers putting aside their penchant for revolutionary florals and ubiquitous pops of red. White dresses arrived by the dozen, including exquisite cut-out embroideries at Valentino; draped excess at Proenza Schouler, Standing Ground and Christopher Esber; and thigh-skimming hemlines at Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney. Givenchy, Stella McCartney

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images The spring 2024 shows saw a wide range of blue hues, but one pale blue hue caught the attention of onlookers. This shade of blue, a washed-out, almost powdery tone, was paired with eclectic clashing colors, from vibrant orange to cherry red. It also works well with other on-trend soft shades like pistachio and barely-there yellow. Sacai, Rokh

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Sacai, Getty Images Black may be safe, but it's also pragmatic, and in tough times, designers often turn to the harsh, trend-resistant tone. But it doesn't have to be uninteresting. At Margiela, theatrical volumes, pointed shoulders and ruffled hems were imaginative and wearable. At Sacai, wavy hems, elongated pants and rounded silhouettes gave new meaning to outerwear and blouses. Prada, Acne Studios

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images The spring-summer shows, particularly Chloés and Pradas, featured angelic iterations of silk, mesh, tulle and chiffon, breathing new life into today's semi-sheer offerings. To embrace the same weightlessness and refinement, try Free Peoples' lace skirt or Dorothee Schumacher's airy pink top. Gucci, Altuzarra

Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Altuzarra, Getty Images Miu Miu, 16Arlington, Gucci and Alaia all had one thing in common: the '90s pencil skirt was back, and not much had changed about them. Purchasable versions include the Helmut Langs scarf hem, the Nili Lotans leather version, and Aritzias' mocha brown rendition. Jenna Rink would be delighted. Subscribe to the Cut Shop newsletter. A stylish weekly guide to help you make good choices about where you spend. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

