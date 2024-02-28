Preview: Men's volleyball takes on No. 16 Hobart on the road





Men's volleyball | 02/28/2024 9:30:00 GENEVA, NY The St. John Fisher University men's volleyball team is in action Wednesday against Hobart College. Start time is 7:00 p.m. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game. Last release The Cardinals made a clean slate on Saturday, beating Elizabethtown College and SUNY Poly, dominating 3-0. The Cardinals did not lose a set on Saturday thanks to the exceptional performances of Jake Boulanger , Ian Rauh And Griffon Stella . Baker and Rauh led the Cardinals in kills against Elizabethtown Middle School with nine each. While Stella led the team with six kills against SUNY Poly. Know your enemy This will be St. John Fisher's second encounter against Hobart, the first taking place in February this year which saw the Cardinals beat Hobart 3-0. Hobart enters Wednesday's game 11-5 on the season. Their last game saw them lose 3-1 to No. 10 Vassar College. Hobart is 5-1 this year at home while going 6-4 away from Geneva. What do the numbers say For the week of February 20th, the Cardinals were ranked seventh in the AVCA division three poll. Their ranking remains unchanged compared to the previous week. Hobart is ranked 16th in the poll, meaning the Cardinals will find themselves in the top 20. St. John Fisher is 3-0 against top-20 opponents this season. Player to watch Junior Trace La Robardière led St. John Fisher defensively with his team leading 145 digs this season. He ranks 39th in the entire third division of volleyball with 2.59 recoveries per set. The last time La Robardière played against Hobart, he led his team to Digs with seven. Following The Cardinals will be home Saturday to host Vassar College and Southern Virgina University. Departure times are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Stay up to date with the latest news, scores, highlights and more by downloading the official Fisher Athletics mobile app. Simply search for SJF Athletics in the App Store or Google Play and download it for free today. Follow the Cardinals on social media for more!Twitter|Instagram

