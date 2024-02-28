Kylie Kelce shares backstage at Milan Fashion Week





From the Super Bowl to the front row. Kylie Kelce made her debut at Milan Fashion Week earlier this month, and Philadelphia Eagles WAG took part in Tic Tac Tuesday to give fans a glimpse of her first foray into the fashion world. “Hey guys, we're starting a new series here called 'Places Where Kylie Don't Belong'.” The 31-year-old, who is married to Eagles player Jason Kelce, 36, began her video, adding that the show was “starting.” strong” in Milan. Kylie Kelce shared a new TikTok documenting her experience at Milan Fashion Week. STEFANO TROVATI/Shutterstock Kylie Kelce shared some details from her first trip to Milan Fashion Week. Kylie Kelce/TikTok Kylie met Alberta Ferretti herself during the trip. Kylie Kelce/TikTok She added that “there was a lot of speculation” about why she was attending the event, drawing an arrow at one of her close friends, Elena, in the video and explaining that it was because from her friend that she was traveling. “Even though I'm not a fashionable aesthetic girl, she is and she guides me,” Kylie said in voiceover. The Philadelphia native attended fashion week with her friend Elena. Kylie Kelce/TikTok The NFL wife added that they had been planning their trip for “over a year,” appearing to imply that her presence was not due to the popularity of her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The mom of three then shared some scenes from Milan before putting on her first show. The duo posed at Kylie's first-ever fashion show. elenamonteroing/Instagram She shared a look on the runway. Kylie Kelce/TikTok Kylie sat next to Neiman Marcus manager Jodi Kahn at the Alberta Ferretti show. jodi_kahn/Instagram “I started at Alberta Ferretti, it was absolutely phenomenal,” she said as a clip of herself posing for photos in a stunning silver velvet pantsuit appeared on screen . Kylie also met “Signora Ferretti herself”, sharing a clip of her in a cobalt blue suit and sneakers as she chatted with the legendary fashion designer and took a look at the collection. She then showed a clip of her speaking to Saks in a stylish third suit while attending the Moschino show. For more Page Six style… She wore an elegant black suit to the Moschino show. Kylie Kelce/TikTok The Kelces share three daughters. Instagram/@kykelce Kylie posed with Taylor Swift at a recent Chiefs vs. Bills game. Instagram/@amanda__santa Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! Taylor Swift's friend Keleigh Teller, a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games, weighed in on the post, writing, “Yes, pure class.” “The pantsuits were such a powerful gesture. I love love love. You are looking good !!!! I love this new show,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Kylie belongs wherever Kylie wants to be! You are amazing!!! .” After Travis' Super Bowl win and Kylie's first fashion week, we'd say 2024 is off to a pretty good start for the Kelces.

