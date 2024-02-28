Fashion
International brands among the highlights of MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, February edition
MAGIC celebrates its 90th anniversaryth anniversary at the Las Vegas edition alongside the launch of MMGNET Group
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / MAGIC, PROJECT And SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas successfully concluded its biannual event that brought together prominent business leaders and celebrity speakers, thousands of brands, exhibiting companies and retailers for three days of community experiences and insightful industry conversations of fashion at the MMGNET group spring event.
MAGIC brought more than 700 major and emerging brands to Las Vegas, of which 170, or 25 percent, were new to exhibit. Brands presented their Fall/Winter 2024 collections to retailers ranging from single specialty boutiques to department stores and chain stores, with Bloomingdales, Fred Segal, Hemline, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn among the select retailers in attendance. Trends on display at MAGIC ranged from cosmic glamour, with metallic finishes and sparkling details, to hyper-femininity and ballet embellishments, to reclaimed crafts, including patchwork and denim while earthy hues took center stage. This year, MAGIC welcomed the return of Kids at MAGIC, featuring brands such as Hunter children, Dear angel And InCity Boys and Girls.
Highlights of the first day at the show include MAGIC's 90th birthday opening party organized by multi-hyphenate Curtis 50 Cent' Jackson, and a surprise meeting with D'Amelio Shoes founders and social media stars Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio. PROJECT's NOW forum hosted a panel moderated by Anthony Mastraccisenior business writer at Men's Journal with Buffalo Bills defensive ends Kingsley Jonathan And Shaq LawsonCleveland Browns linebacker Jeremy Owusu-Koramoah And Keion Whitedefensive end for the New England Patriots, on the players' relationship with fashion and creative inspiration.
PROJECT Las Vegas showcased over 500 leading contemporary brands for men and women, with Externally known, Pendleton And 7For all humanity in the range of distinguished brands. 17 percent of brands at PROJECT were international, with Canada, France and Trkiye among the top countries represented. Major retailers in attendance included Voo Berlin, American Rag, DTLR, Hibbett and Nordstrom. MAGIC Mens was also installed next to PROJECT Mens in the show, showcasing more than 230 trendy men's brands and young contemporary brands, including Barabbas and something new to show Johnny Q..
“Recognizing the decades of impact these shows have established in our ecosystem, we mark the beginning of a new era as we implement MMGNET’s identity into our program and our vision for how these events will be experienced in the future. We are here to take this journey. to serve as the most trusted voice and resource for our fashion community,” explains Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET. “This is the start of a massive shift to evolve into a fashion ecosystem.”
Important conversations were held across all shows on responsible fashion, sustainability and community building, providing valuable advice to fashion professionals at all stages of the business. MMGNET also presented the results of a fashion consumption study at each show, proposing key insights into 2024 shopping habits to inform purchasing and investment decisions.
SOURCING at MAGIC, the premier collaboration destination for businesses, brands and sourcing professionals, featured more than 800 manufacturers and service providers from over 40 countries, with fashion technology and sustainability taking center stage in education and experiences. SOURCING at MAGIC hosted 25 certified sustainable exhibitors, including apparel manufacturers based in Mexico, Peru, Pakistan and Trkiye, among other countries. Nike, Kith, Stussy and Jockey were among the main participants at SOURCING at MAGIC.
Next stop will be MAGIC Nashville on April 3-4, 2024, at the Music City Center. For more information and to register, please visit magicfashionevents.com.
About MAGIE
MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of youthful and contemporary clothing, shoes and accessories. Fusing scale and curation to drive commerce, creativity and connections, MAGIC reaches a global audience of retail buyers – from big box stores to boutiques – with influencers, media and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community and home for brands and retailers. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.
About the LAS VEGAS PROJECT
PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents today's and tomorrow's new developments in contemporary clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women. PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands and find products from culturally relevant mid-tier brands. and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels next season's top trends, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.
About SOURCING at MAGIC
SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion companies, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a global community of manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep national connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC systematically provides access to emerging fashion technologies, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking and extensive visibility on the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com.
About MMGNET
MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and industry's go-to resource, where industry professionals go to find the inspiration, connections and opportunities they need to grow their businesses, create networks and manage fashion responsibly. With its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs and a comprehensive portfolio of business and industry event brands – including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING at MAGIC – MMGNET offers it all year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group brand portfolio, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE: MMGNET Group
View original Press release on accesswire.com
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/international-brands-among-key-highlights-150700759.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tarot Card Readings: Daily Tarot Prediction for February 28, 2024 | Astrology
- Eagles earn multiple bids to NCAA championships
- International brands among the highlights of MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, February edition
- Cannot create custom role because you do not have permission…
- Two bodies found in search of missing Australian couple
- NB's top doctor warns of measles risk in March
- Donald Trump's 'pretzel logic' torn apart by lawyer
- Baalu's scathing attack on Narendra Modi
- Jokowi in Indonesia criticized for honoring his corrupt successor
- Michael Jackson biopic features his Jackson 5
- The Apple Car is dead, but the innovation behind it lives on
- Actor Daniel Frogson sentenced for viewing child abuse footage