International brands among the highlights of MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas, February edition

MAGIC celebrates its 90th anniversaryth anniversary at the Las Vegas edition alongside the launch of MMGNET Group

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / MAGIC , PROJECT And SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas successfully concluded its biannual event that brought together prominent business leaders and celebrity speakers, thousands of brands, exhibiting companies and retailers for three days of community experiences and insightful industry conversations of fashion at the MMGNET group spring event.

MAGIC brought more than 700 major and emerging brands to Las Vegas, of which 170, or 25 percent, were new to exhibit. Brands presented their Fall/Winter 2024 collections to retailers ranging from single specialty boutiques to department stores and chain stores, with Bloomingdales, Fred Segal, Hemline, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn among the select retailers in attendance. Trends on display at MAGIC ranged from cosmic glamour, with metallic finishes and sparkling details, to hyper-femininity and ballet embellishments, to reclaimed crafts, including patchwork and denim while earthy hues took center stage. This year, MAGIC welcomed the return of Kids at MAGIC, featuring brands such as Hunter children, Dear angel And InCity Boys and Girls.

Highlights of the first day at the show include MAGIC's 90th birthday opening party organized by multi-hyphenate Curtis 50 Cent' Jackson, and a surprise meeting with D'Amelio Shoes founders and social media stars Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio. PROJECT's NOW forum hosted a panel moderated by Anthony Mastraccisenior business writer at Men's Journal with Buffalo Bills defensive ends Kingsley Jonathan And Shaq LawsonCleveland Browns linebacker Jeremy Owusu-Koramoah And Keion Whitedefensive end for the New England Patriots, on the players' relationship with fashion and creative inspiration.

PROJECT Las Vegas showcased over 500 leading contemporary brands for men and women, with Externally known, Pendleton And 7For all humanity in the range of distinguished brands. 17 percent of brands at PROJECT were international, with Canada, France and Trkiye among the top countries represented. Major retailers in attendance included Voo Berlin, American Rag, DTLR, Hibbett and Nordstrom. MAGIC Mens was also installed next to PROJECT Mens in the show, showcasing more than 230 trendy men's brands and young contemporary brands, including Barabbas and something new to show Johnny Q..

“Recognizing the decades of impact these shows have established in our ecosystem, we mark the beginning of a new era as we implement MMGNET’s identity into our program and our vision for how these events will be experienced in the future. We are here to take this journey. to serve as the most trusted voice and resource for our fashion community,” explains Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET. “This is the start of a massive shift to evolve into a fashion ecosystem.”

Important conversations were held across all shows on responsible fashion, sustainability and community building, providing valuable advice to fashion professionals at all stages of the business. MMGNET also presented the results of a fashion consumption study at each show, proposing key insights into 2024 shopping habits to inform purchasing and investment decisions.

SOURCING at MAGIC, the premier collaboration destination for businesses, brands and sourcing professionals, featured more than 800 manufacturers and service providers from over 40 countries, with fashion technology and sustainability taking center stage in education and experiences. SOURCING at MAGIC hosted 25 certified sustainable exhibitors, including apparel manufacturers based in Mexico, Peru, Pakistan and Trkiye, among other countries. Nike, Kith, Stussy and Jockey were among the main participants at SOURCING at MAGIC.

Next stop will be MAGIC Nashville on April 3-4, 2024, at the Music City Center. For more information and to register, please visit magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIE

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of youthful and contemporary clothing, shoes and accessories. Fusing scale and curation to drive commerce, creativity and connections, MAGIC reaches a global audience of retail buyers – from big box stores to boutiques – with influencers, media and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community and home for brands and retailers. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About the LAS VEGAS PROJECT

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents today's and tomorrow's new developments in contemporary clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women. PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands and find products from culturally relevant mid-tier brands. and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels next season's top trends, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion companies, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a global community of manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep national connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC systematically provides access to emerging fashion technologies, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking and extensive visibility on the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and industry's go-to resource, where industry professionals go to find the inspiration, connections and opportunities they need to grow their businesses, create networks and manage fashion responsibly. With its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs and a comprehensive portfolio of business and industry event brands – including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING at MAGIC – MMGNET offers it all year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group brand portfolio, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com .

