Fashion, design and photography collide at Barnes with “Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me” Metro Philadelphia

When the Barnes Foundation opens its new exhibition, 'Alexei Brodovitch: Surprise me“This weekend, the artist's world appears in a way not seen since his days as the celebrated artistic director of Harpers Bazaar. Beyond his role of making photography rather than illustration the cornerstone of the visual identity of this iconic fashion magazine, Brodovitch's design aesthetic opened the page, and much of the photographic world, to space, movement and distance.

Under Brodovitch's watchful eye, the garments were rarely presented in their entirety, but rather decentered, as a mere allusion, as part of a larger design, or as something to aid the shape of the printed word. With this, Brodovitch created a sense of movement and storyline in the photograph.

Philadelphia's design community, fashionistas, photography enthusiasts, and art students owe a great debt to Brodovitch. And this Friday, March 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Barnes, in collaboration with AIGA Philadelphia, will hold a special preview of “Astonish Me,” featuring music by Denise King, an exhibition with local design students and a limited edition screen-printed poster.

Chief Curator Katy Wan, visiting Tate Modern in London, discusses 'Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me' in the context of its times and how he was able to implement such innovations in bringing modernism and European surrealism to American fashion models with the help of his contemporaries such as Salvador Dali, Jean Cocteau, Man Ray and Marc Chagalland by discovering and training some of the most inventive photographers in the world.

The exhibit is called “Amaze Me” because that was apparently one of his maxims, Wan said. Astonish Me is nebulous, isn't it? It could mean anything. Whether it was young students or professional designers, he wanted to astonish as well as surprise.

Upon arriving in the United States in 1930, Brodovitch taught at the Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art (now University of the Arts) in Philadelphia, as well as at the New School for Social Research in New York. And some of his best students during classes in Philadelphia and New York, Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Lillian Bassman, Hiro, Eve Arnold, and Robert Frank, became the vanguard of modern photography under his tutelage.

In the context of his times, the multitude of roles he held, and the influence he had on print design and photography, Brodovitch is unparalleled in his artistic talent.

Born as he was in the late 19th century, these professions were just being defined, Wan said. The idea of ​​graphic arts wasn't even a term used until the late 20th century. Brodovitch had many strings to his bow.

For an artist renowned for his use of photography and his keen eye, Brodovitch produced only one major photo book during his life, “Ballet' one of the most iconic and influential photographic works.

One of its innovations is the placement of photographs on the printed page, something exciting and dynamic with a sense of movement and play, Wan said. I believe he was inspired by the importance of cinema for a new generation, as his layouts showed events unfolding in time, creating ambitious scenes. His isolation of elements on a page, certainly a tenet of European modernism, was also revolutionary.

Fashion photography appeared in magazines before Brodovitch, but in a limited and very staged way, without movement or space.

In addition to taking fashion photography outdoors, he has done exciting things by decontextualizing how it is organized and incorporated on the printed page, Wan said. Everything that Alexei Brodovitch did in his time has become part of the common language of printing and photography.