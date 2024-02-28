Will the $5 penalty proposed by French lawmakers for fast fashion work?

Some politicians have decided not to adopt a “laisser-faire” attitude when it comes to fast fashion legislation.

French MP Antoine Vermorel-Marques, from the Les Républicains (LR) party, has proposed a bill aimed at reducing the prevalence of fast fashion in France.

Legislative details

The bill, entitled “Demodernizing fast fashion with a bonus-malus system”, proposes “a penalty of 5 euros [($5.42)] per product for producers who put more than a thousand new models on the market every day.

The bill targets Shein, the fast-fashion mogul which adds thousands of products to its assortment daily.

But other brands, particularly those in fast fashion, could also be affected. Sheng Lu, an associate professor of fashion and apparel studies at the University of Delaware, said that while the bill could be promising, its details need to be worked out.

He noted that it might be difficult to define “new models,” since that could mean 1,000 SKUs or 1,000 styles, two very different measurements. Still, Lu said, it might be difficult to enforce.

“Who’s going to count that?” How is [France] will it apply this problem? This is very important,” he said. “Do you just manually count each [item] on a company's website? Or do you just think you know that some companies, like Shein, [qualify]?”

One thing in the bill is clear: Vermorel-Marques has an interest in protecting products made in France, rather than allowing products made in China to take over market share in the country.

“It is about fighting unfair competition from companies which opt for more sustainable textile production, respectful of people and the environment,” writes Vermorel-Marques in the explanatory memorandum of the bill. “Our regions are full of such businesses, and fighting against fast fashion also means helping them to develop.”

The bill states that the 5 euro penalties paid will be put towards bonuses for companies manufacturing sustainably in France, although the bill makes no mention of what a brand would have to do to benefit from the bonus .

The bill does not immediately clarify whether this 5 euro penalty will be passed on to consumers, although such a decision could be left to fast fashion suppliers themselves.

Vermorel-Marques explained the purpose of the bill in an interview with Usbek & Rica.

“The idea is simple: you buy a super-fast fashion T-shirt online, you have a maximum penalty of 5 euros per item. On the contrary, [if] you buy a T-shirt that respects our environment, produced in France or Europe, you benefit from a bonus of 5 Euros maximum. The bottom line is that it is not an additional tax. We are not coming to take your money. We just come to tell you: 'If you pollute, you pay.' If you don't pollute, you win. As a result, it’s a win-win for both the consumer and the planet,” he told Usbek & Rica.

Critics said if consumers had to pay part or all of the 5 euros, it could impact the ability of low-income consumers to buy clothes, if they rely on fast fashion.

Carolyn Mair, a behavioral psychologist specializing in the fashion industry, noted that two of the driving factors behind consumer interest in fast fashion are accessibility and affordability.

Mair said if consumers had to pay the penalty, she doesn't anticipate it would change their shopping habits much.

“Consumers need to be educated. We need to tell them what they can do rather than what they can't do. Rather than making them feel guilty, they need to feel empowered. If they are empowered to make good decisions about their fashion purchases, it will not only be good for them, but also for the environment,” Mair told Sourcing Journal.

A spokesperson for Fashion Revolution France said the organization would propose several amendments to the bill on March 5, but did not reveal what those amendments would entail.

Elizabeth Cline, an author and lecturer on fashion policy at Columbia University, said that whether or not the bill is likely to pass the French parliament, it could start a more serious debate. widely among consumers and legislators.

“Even these kinds of symbolic policy measures can have benefits. Whether it moves forward or not, it can start the conversation or improve coordination among lawmakers and inspire other, more practical or actionable laws to pass,” she said.

Legislation outside France

Vermorel-Marques' proposal is just one of several bills that would impact fast fashion's ability to maintain the status quo.

Maxine Bédat, executive director of the New Standard Institute, said the New York Fashion Act, which covers both environmental and labor concerns, is an example of legislation that could pave the way for other jurisdictions.

Part of the reason this bill could be a model law is that it engaged a number of stakeholders in the process.

“There is a lot of momentum around Fashion Act. So when this is passed, it will definitely be comprehensive,” she noted. “What the coalition behind the Fashion Act is really doing is… inviting people to participate in the political process and [demonstrating] that we can have a much bigger say than we think on the politics and policies of the moment.

Other state governments, such as California and Washington, have also been working to implement legislation that would impose tighter restrictions on fashion retailers.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) is negotiating legislation such as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which would require companies to identify and mitigate practices in their supply chains which could cause social or environmental harm.

Cline said this type of specific, comprehensive legislation could prove more useful than one-off initiatives like the one proposed by Vermorel-Marques.

“Something like the EU CSDDD will be much more effective in tackling some of the issues that concern us all, including waste. If you take a super-fast fashion company like Shein or Temu, or one of the slower fast fashion companies like Boohoo or Pretty Little Thing, part of the reason their products are so cheap is because they are currently not doing anything real. diligence in their supply chain,” Cline told Sourcing Journal. “They don’t really know everyone they work with. They make no effort to partner with responsible supply chains.

The European Council is currently scheduled to vote on the CSDDD on February 28.

And as the EU continues to consider legislation on the fashion industry, Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek recently warned that fast fashion will have to change its ways or risk a tax from the Australian government.

Lu, who has expertise in trade policy, said that while legislation will be key to improving fashion's impact on social and environmental issues, tariffs and trade incentives could also be a key path forward. the front.

“Business tools can actually play a very important role in incentivizing companies to do good things or discouraging them from doing something that might have a more negative environmental or social impact,” Lu told Sourcing Journal .

Bédat said pending legislation could affect consumers' purchasing habits once passed, particularly if the regulations tangibly disrupt consumers' normal habits and purchasing habits.

“The reality is that Shein and its competitors are thriving. At the same time, there is enormous momentum – probably because of this – to create real, effective policy that will tackle the Shein problem. [of the industry],” she said. “It was the same thing with cigarettes; in the '80s, young people were like, 'Yeah, I know it's really bad for me, but, but, but…' And people still smoked until cigarettes were regulated, which had a significant impact on smoking rates.