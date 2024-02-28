Shark Tank India 3: Hearing other Sharks' offers to a rental fashion wear brand, Aman Gupta says, 'Ye log bahut gandi valuation de rahe hain'







During the match-off, both companies had equal time to throw one after the other. The Sharks had to put their investment decision on hold until both companies had finished launching their project.

The first entrepreneurs to pitch were Shweta Poddar And Rishabh Poddar from Candid Men. The founders of Candid Men appeared on Shark Aquarium India Season 3 to present their brand and seek investments to develop their business. The brand operates on the rent, ship and return model, allowing customers to rent high-end fashion items and return them after use. The company has stores located in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore, providing convenient access to their rental services. The founders of Candid Men were initially looking for Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 2% equity on Shark Tank India Season 3.

Vineeta asks Shweta about the stigma of wearing rented clothes in India and the latter says it has gotten better with time. SHweta says what sets them apart is that a unit of clothing is spread over a year and a half on average. The rental price range is Rs 899 to Rs 6000 for a minimum of 4 days. The average rental price with pick-up and drop-off service is Rs 2,300. Until 2018, they operated online only in Bangalore. 80% of activities take place offline and 20% online.

During the pitch, Amit Jain and Vineeta Singh expressed interest and made an offer to the founders of Candid Men. Anupam Mittal joked, "You felt a bit hurt hearing such a low rating," to which Vineeta responded optimistically, "Don't worry, they will resolve this now, by giving a good rating . » Namita adds: "He will offer you a very good deal because they don't want to hurt you." Aman then presents his offer, expressing his opinion that "they are offering a very low valuation." Anupam concludes the conversation by saying, "Sometimes sharks are unfair. »

During his opportunity, Aman advises Shweta and Rishabh to set up more stores and this will help them get better valuation. He further says, “Ye log abhi bahut gandi valuation de rahe hain aapko.”

CandidMen has entered into a deal with Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain for Rs 60 lakh for 5% stake. Moreover, there was a provision that 2% of the equity would be recovered when the company makes a profit of 2 crores this year.

Coming to Flyrobe, customers can rent western style, ethnic style women's clothing and other accessories. Aanchal Saini founded Rent It Bae in January 2016. She is currently the Managing Director of the rental retail brand. In November 2019, she acquired Flyrobe and continues to lead the company as CEO.

Additionally, rental options are available for men. Flyrobe had collected 8 crores and the Flyrobe launcher said its sales exceeded Rs 2.8 crores. Most of the Sharks did not trust his business model and backed away. The only offer was made by Aman Gupta. He praised Aanchal's energy against the other sharks which shocked Namita and Aman asked her why are you so surprised? He offered her Rs 50 lakhs for 5% equity. After some consideration, Aanchal's offers a counter-offer. Rs 50 Lakhs for 3% equity. Anupam considers it fair but adds that sometimes sharks are very unfair. Aanchal asked if Aman could consider reducing the equity to 3%, to which he revised his offer to 4% of the equity. Eventually, the deal was struck with Aman Gupta for Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 4% stake. Exclusive: Athleisure Brand Launcher Jeevika Tyagi Blasts Shark Tank India 3s Sharks

