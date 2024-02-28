This $13 Walmart Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress is Perfect for Spring





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! With spring just around the corner, it's time to plan all the impending weddings, parties, and other social gatherings that require a new fashion moment. Whether you need a new dress, pants, blouse, or heels for spring 2024, now is the time to start looking for lightweight, comfortable options on sale. Do you need a new ruffled dress to do it all? We found a bold and refined maxi dress that can withstand all the spring occasions ahead and is 52% off right now! THENine.Eight – Women's Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress will help you transition into spring in a chic and effortless way. This casual choice features 100% polyester construction for a sturdy, breathable choice. Plus, it features a V-neckline and high-low hem for a bit of drama. Swoon! Get the Nine.Eight Women's Faux Wrap Flounce Sleeve Maxi Dress for $13 (instead of $28) at Walmart! To style this flowy dress, you can either let the dress do the talking or allow your accessories to get in on the action. For example, you can pair this dress with a pair of pointed stiletto heels and a bold handbag for a bold take on the feminine spring aesthetic. You can also wear it with sandals and a casual sun hat for a summer vibe. This dress is ideal for any upcoming spring event that requires a little more energy and extravagance! Furthermore, the beauty of this garment lies in its simplicity and refinement. It lets you have a little fun with the styling process! Plus, this maxi comes in seven colors and has a size range from XS to XXXL, making it a solid choice for a wide variety of buyers. Regarding this eye-catching dress, one lucky Walmart shopper exclaimed: This dress is stunning. As a low-cut faux-wrap dress, the back drags on the floor as I'm only 53, but I'm hoping wearing it with wedges will help. I can't wait to go on a date to wear it. Another Walmart shopper noted: This dress is super cute and fits great. Overall, spring calls for reinvention and revitalization and having a chic dress can help you achieve that. Grab this one at Walmart while it's on sale for a score you'll never want to take off! See it: get it Nine.Eight Women's Faux Wrap Flounce Sleeve Maxi Dress for $13 (instead of $28) at Walmart! Want to see other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below: Not what you're looking for? Find out more about Nine.Eight hereand don't forget to set the Walmart Sale section for more great finds! THANKS! You have successfully registered.

