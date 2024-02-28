Moncler Group revenues increase by 15% in 2023 thanks to strong sales in China





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The Moncler group said its sales rose 15% year-on-year to 2.98 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, thanks to a sharp rise in sales in Asia. The results exceed analysts' expectations. By brand, Moncler's revenues increased 17 percent year-on-year to 2.57 billion, while Stone Island's revenues increased 2 percent to 411.1 million in 2023. Both brands also saw their revenues increase by 17 percent in the fourth quarter for Moncler and 7 percent for Stone Island (both in constant currency). 2023 was an important and special year for us: it was the 10th anniversary of our listing on the Milan Stock Exchange, CEO Remo Ruffini told investors on Wednesday. And we are celebrating this milestone with an excellent set of results. He noted that sales have increased more than fivefold over the past 10 years. By region, Asia generated the strongest growth for Moncler and Stone Island in 2023. Moncler's revenue grew 25% year-over-year, and Stone Island saw growth of 12%. Mainland China has been the main driver of growth, said Roberto Eggs, director of business strategy and head of global market. Japan, Korea and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region recorded strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter. Luciano Santel, Managing Director and Head of Sourcing, noted a massive increase in the number of tourists in the Japanese market, a key factor in the brand's strong performance. The Americas had a worse situation. Moncler's revenues grew just 1 percent in the region in 2023, and Stone Island's revenues fell 19 percent year-over-year. Performance continued to be affected by challenging trends, primarily in department stores, Eggs said. Stone Island CEO Robert Triefus also flagged the partnership with the Frieze brand as an attempt to increase the brand's presence in the U.S. market. For EMEA, Moncler saw growth of 13 percent, and Stone Island (for which EMEA is most important, according to the company) saw growth of 3 percent year-over-year. Performance in Asia, and China in particular, has been hit or miss in recent luxury sector results. While some, including the Lanvin, OTB and Kering groups, have seen growth in the region, others have reported a slowdown. Mytheresa, for example, saw its sales decline, as did LOral. The latter attributed this, in part, to the impact of a travel retail reset. The Americas are also unstable when it comes to luxury. Some companies are reporting a slow return to growth in the region: Mytheresa said the aspirational American consumer was re-emerging and Herms' growth was driven by the United States. Others, like Moncler, continue to feel the heat. Kering, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren were down or flat.

