Fashion
Imani Batts Creates Sustainable Fashion Line With Catherine Trendz
Upcycling fashion designer Imani Batts is making waves in Pittsburgh and beyond as a forward-thinking, sustainable fashion designer.
Her thrift store finds are reworked into unique and remarkably distinct pieces. The most recent fashion show for her brand, Catherine Trendz, was the Runway Experience “GRWM” Saturday at Velum Fermentation on the South Side.
The theme was “Embracing Black Hair, Black Culture and the Black Experience” — that’s exactly what Batts, 28, did with an event that included dancing, a drum ensemble, a parade and variety of black-owned sellers.
In her “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) collection, hand-sewn wooden beads moved across the skirts. One two-piece set featured a delicate pattern of colorful barrettes used to fill out the top bodice and the inside of the skirt.
Batts said she describes her style as nostalgic, colorful and loud.
“A lot of my looks are not only aesthetic, but they also make noise, because they are noisy: when the models move, you not only see them, but you also hear them, and I think that is very important,” she declared.
Many of her looks feature the iconic bamboo earrings that are a fashion staple for black women.
On Batts' designs, the earrings in each look are all painted gold. At the show, they wore denim jackets, jeans, and backless crop tops, and also wore the black blazer from Batts' look for the evening.
What Batts most sought to convey in the series was to embrace the beauty, joy, versatility and boldness of black hair.
“I wanted to show that we have all been through a journey. And specifically for black women…when we were younger, we had beads and balls and barrettes and everything else, and then we moved on to weaves and hoops,” Batts said.
Some looks tell a story. Batts is talking specifically about a skirt with wooden beads that she created for a child model. The skirt is representative of Batts' own story when she was in preschool.
“I had wooden beads in my hair and I remember the teacher tying my beads so they wouldn't make noise,” Batts said.
“At the time I knew I was upset, but I really didn’t understand the multitude of how it made me feel until I got older – I felt like I was being repressed” , Batts said. “I feel like she was trying to dim my light.” I think it's very important to live in your truth and live authentically. I want to share my hair story so others can be inspired and trace their own hair story, from perms to big chops to locs. I don't want people to be ashamed of it. »
By creating the look with the wooden beads, she wanted to embrace this moment from her childhood.
“That hasn’t stopped me from shining, and I want other people to be as free and loud as they want to be,” Batts said.
Her fashion show kicked off with spoken word by Haley Clancy and a performance by FroGang. The event was followed by a preview of the documentary “Hair Journey,” which Batts is producing with Manuscript Productions LLC, followed by a performance by Sankofa Drum and Dance. The finale was the runway show showcasing looks from Batts' collection.
Suppliers included PBJ Customs illustrations by Juliandra Jones, Nostalgic soul CollectiveTHE Black Environmental Collective and Kreative Touch, which offers custom sets of press-on nails.
“Working with Imani has been great. It's just beautiful to see black people, especially in Pittsburgh, creating things from the resources that we have and drawing not only from a category of culture, but also bringing together music, fashion, community and all these aspects in a single space. said Carly Heywood of Nostalgic Soul Collective.
Alyssa Lyon, director of the Black Environmental Collective, agrees.
“It was important to collaborate with Imani because she combines important elements of black culture and the environment,” Lyon said. “We can do both. We can be advocates for environmental justice, and we can also pursue our passions.
Batts knew since kindergarten that she wanted to become a fashion designer.
She studied fashion merchandising and small business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Batts plans to expand his current collection into ready-to-wear pieces for sale. She said the fashion industry was a little late to the party when it came to recycling and giving clothes a second chance.
“As black people, we've always been sustainable and really resourceful,” Batts said.
Sustainability is at the forefront of her brand: she doesn't want her clothes to end up in a landfill.
In May, Batts will host another gallery exhibition at Brewery house.
She also teaches one-on-one sewing lessons to children ages 8 and up at her Brew House art studio and is adding other services that will include a monthly membership. She organizes workshops for summer camps and a seven-week program of sewing classes.
“The next generation is here, and I believe their representation is really important,” Batts said.
Shaylah Brown is a TribLive reporter covering art, culture and communities of color. Originally from New Jersey, she joined the Trib in 2023. When she's not working, Shaylah immerses herself in the worlds of art, wellness, and the latest romance novels. She can be contacted at [email protected].
Categories:
Black History Month | Editor's Pick | Fashion | Pittsburgh | South side | Best Stories
|
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/lifestyles/fashion/imani-batts-creates-sustainable-fashion-line-with-catherine-trendz/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imani Batts Creates Sustainable Fashion Line With Catherine Trendz
- Wall Street falls as Bitcoin bounces even higher – KXAN Austin
- International journalists call on Israel and Egypt for access to Gaza Israel's War on Gaza News
- Rapper Ja Rule disgraced after being refused entry to UK
- 31 Exciting Activities for Every Day in March
- Apple’s 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting Invests in AI
- Health NZ/Te Whatu Ora issues health warning: Algal bloom on Ashburton River SH1
- New York appeals judge rejects Trump's proposal to pay $100 million of $454 million judgment | Donald Trump
- American immigration: economics versus politics
- A home invasion turned our dream home into a nightmare. Then we became a bigger target for criminals.
- ACC Qualifies 62 for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Moncler Group revenues increase by 15% in 2023 thanks to strong sales in China