Imani Batts Creates Sustainable Fashion Line With Catherine Trendz

Upcycling fashion designer Imani Batts is making waves in Pittsburgh and beyond as a forward-thinking, sustainable fashion designer.

Her thrift store finds are reworked into unique and remarkably distinct pieces. The most recent fashion show for her brand, Catherine Trendz, was the Runway Experience “GRWM” Saturday at Velum Fermentation on the South Side.

The theme was “Embracing Black Hair, Black Culture and the Black Experience” — that’s exactly what Batts, 28, did with an event that included dancing, a drum ensemble, a parade and variety of black-owned sellers.

In her “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me) collection, hand-sewn wooden beads moved across the skirts. One two-piece set featured a delicate pattern of colorful barrettes used to fill out the top bodice and the inside of the skirt.

Batts said she describes her style as nostalgic, colorful and loud.

“A lot of my looks are not only aesthetic, but they also make noise, because they are noisy: when the models move, you not only see them, but you also hear them, and I think that is very important,” she declared.

Many of her looks feature the iconic bamboo earrings that are a fashion staple for black women.

On Batts' designs, the earrings in each look are all painted gold. At the show, they wore denim jackets, jeans, and backless crop tops, and also wore the black blazer from Batts' look for the evening.

What Batts most sought to convey in the series was to embrace the beauty, joy, versatility and boldness of black hair.

“I wanted to show that we have all been through a journey. And specifically for black women…when we were younger, we had beads and balls and barrettes and everything else, and then we moved on to weaves and hoops,” Batts said.

Some looks tell a story. Batts is talking specifically about a skirt with wooden beads that she created for a child model. The skirt is representative of Batts' own story when she was in preschool.

“I had wooden beads in my hair and I remember the teacher tying my beads so they wouldn't make noise,” Batts said.

“At the time I knew I was upset, but I really didn’t understand the multitude of how it made me feel until I got older – I felt like I was being repressed” , Batts said. “I feel like she was trying to dim my light.” I think it's very important to live in your truth and live authentically. I want to share my hair story so others can be inspired and trace their own hair story, from perms to big chops to locs. I don't want people to be ashamed of it. »

By creating the look with the wooden beads, she wanted to embrace this moment from her childhood.

“That hasn’t stopped me from shining, and I want other people to be as free and loud as they want to be,” Batts said.

Her fashion show kicked off with spoken word by Haley Clancy and a performance by FroGang. The event was followed by a preview of the documentary “Hair Journey,” which Batts is producing with Manuscript Productions LLC, followed by a performance by Sankofa Drum and Dance. The finale was the runway show showcasing looks from Batts' collection.

Suppliers included PBJ Customs illustrations by Juliandra Jones, Nostalgic soul CollectiveTHE Black Environmental Collective and Kreative Touch, which offers custom sets of press-on nails.

“Working with Imani has been great. It's just beautiful to see black people, especially in Pittsburgh, creating things from the resources that we have and drawing not only from a category of culture, but also bringing together music, fashion, community and all these aspects in a single space. said Carly Heywood of Nostalgic Soul Collective.

Alyssa Lyon, director of the Black Environmental Collective, agrees.

“It was important to collaborate with Imani because she combines important elements of black culture and the environment,” Lyon said. “We can do both. We can be advocates for environmental justice, and we can also pursue our passions.

Batts knew since kindergarten that she wanted to become a fashion designer.

She studied fashion merchandising and small business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Batts plans to expand his current collection into ready-to-wear pieces for sale. She said the fashion industry was a little late to the party when it came to recycling and giving clothes a second chance.

“As black people, we've always been sustainable and really resourceful,” Batts said.

Sustainability is at the forefront of her brand: she doesn't want her clothes to end up in a landfill.

In May, Batts will host another gallery exhibition at Brewery house.

She also teaches one-on-one sewing lessons to children ages 8 and up at her Brew House art studio and is adding other services that will include a monthly membership. She organizes workshops for summer camps and a seven-week program of sewing classes.

“The next generation is here, and I believe their representation is really important,” Batts said.