Dame Joan Collins, 90, oozes glamor in a black satin dress as she enjoys a date night with husband Percy Gibson, 59, in Hollywood

Dame Joan Collins enjoyed a romantic evening with her husband Percy Gibson at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The couple looked smitten as they left arm in arm with the biggest smiles on their faces.

Joan, 90, showed off glamor in a black satin midi dress, teamed with an embellished blazer and sparkling heels.

Meanwhile, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a blue checked suit, crisp white shirt and black loafers.

It comes after Joan shocked fans after wowing in a dazzling blue dress at the 2024 Emmy Awards last month.

Fans marveled at her age-defying look as she took the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson as the two presented the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The actress showed off her glamor as she dazzled in a sequin-embellished pale blue dress which she teamed with a pair of matching opera gloves.

She completed her stunning ensemble with sparkling diamond jewelry and a touch of classic red lipstick.

Showcasing her youthful complexion, fans went wild as they took to Twitter to express their disbelief at the star's age.

One wrote: “Dame Joan Collins is 90 and still going strong! ” and a second wrote: “I wish everyone knew that Joan Collins is literally 90 years old. she's a diva.

Earlier in the night, the star was joined by her husband Percy as The Dynasty icon looked adoringly at her other half as they walked the red carpet ahead of the star-filled ceremony.

Percy, who married the American Horror Story star in 2002, cut a dapper figure in a tailored black tuxedo.

She signed autographs for her adoring fans outside the restaurant

Joan celebrated her 20th anniversary last year with her fifth husband, Percy.

Originally from Peru, Percy is a renowned Hollywood producer, best known for producing Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Percy, who is 31 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband, following marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

“He takes care of everything,” Joan told Saga magazine, speaking of Gibson. “He takes care of my children and all our finances. It's the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship.

The legendary actress exchanged vows with Hollywood producer Percy Gibson at Claridge's in London on February 17, 2002.

The couple hit it off immediately, and when a last-minute change of plans prevented Percy from being near the World Trade Center on September 11, they decided to get married.

The former Dynasty star, who calls Percy “the best lover I've ever had” in her new book Behind The Shoulder Pads, has spoken about how their relationship was platonic at first.

Fans were left in disbelief as Joan stunned on stage at the Emmys in Los Angeles as she showed off her youthful look.

She said: “Percy and I initially became very good friends. So we had that connection. We really knew each other.

“And separate bathrooms are key!” Although we are very lucky. I know it's not something everyone can have.

Percy is the final man in a long line of lovers for Collins, as his romantic history is practically Hollywood lore.