Fashion
Dame Joan Collins, 90, oozes glamor in a black satin dress as she enjoys a date night with husband Percy Gibson, 59, in Hollywood
Dame Joan Collins enjoyed a romantic evening with her husband Percy Gibson at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
The couple looked smitten as they left arm in arm with the biggest smiles on their faces.
Joan, 90, showed off glamor in a black satin midi dress, teamed with an embellished blazer and sparkling heels.
Meanwhile, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a blue checked suit, crisp white shirt and black loafers.
It comes after Joan shocked fans after wowing in a dazzling blue dress at the 2024 Emmy Awards last month.
Dame Joan Collins enjoyed a romantic evening with her husband Percy Gibson at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
The couple looked smitten as they left arm in arm with the biggest smiles on their faces.
Fans marveled at her age-defying look as she took the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson as the two presented the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
The actress showed off her glamor as she dazzled in a sequin-embellished pale blue dress which she teamed with a pair of matching opera gloves.
She completed her stunning ensemble with sparkling diamond jewelry and a touch of classic red lipstick.
Showcasing her youthful complexion, fans went wild as they took to Twitter to express their disbelief at the star's age.
One wrote: “Dame Joan Collins is 90 and still going strong! ” and a second wrote: “I wish everyone knew that Joan Collins is literally 90 years old. she's a diva.
Earlier in the night, the star was joined by her husband Percy as The Dynasty icon looked adoringly at her other half as they walked the red carpet ahead of the star-filled ceremony.
Percy, who married the American Horror Story star in 2002, cut a dapper figure in a tailored black tuxedo.
Joan, 90, flaunted glamor in a black satin midi dress, teamed with an embellished blazer and sparkling heels
Joan accessorized with chunky silver jewelry and carried a black leather clutch
Meanwhile, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a blue checked suit, crisp white shirt and black loafers.
She signed autographs for her adoring fans outside the restaurant
Joan celebrated her 20th anniversary last year with her fifth husband, Percy.
Originally from Peru, Percy is a renowned Hollywood producer, best known for producing Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
Percy, who is 31 years Joan's junior, is her fifth husband, following marriages to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.
“He takes care of everything,” Joan told Saga magazine, speaking of Gibson. “He takes care of my children and all our finances. It's the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship.
The legendary actress exchanged vows with Hollywood producer Percy Gibson at Claridge's in London on February 17, 2002.
The couple hit it off immediately, and when a last-minute change of plans prevented Percy from being near the World Trade Center on September 11, they decided to get married.
The former Dynasty star, who calls Percy “the best lover I've ever had” in her new book Behind The Shoulder Pads, has spoken about how their relationship was platonic at first.
Fans were left in disbelief as Joan stunned on stage at the Emmys in Los Angeles as she showed off her youthful look.
Earlier in the night, the star was joined by her beloved husband Percy as they walked the red carpet ahead of the star-packed ceremony.
She said: “Percy and I initially became very good friends. So we had that connection. We really knew each other.
“And separate bathrooms are key!” Although we are very lucky. I know it's not something everyone can have.
Percy is the final man in a long line of lovers for Collins, as his romantic history is practically Hollywood lore.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/joan-collins/article-13135043/Dame-Joan-Collins-90-exudes-glamour-black-satin-dress-enjoys-date-night-husband-Percy-Gibson-59-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dame Joan Collins, 90, oozes glamor in a black satin dress as she enjoys a date night with husband Percy Gibson, 59, in Hollywood
- Barrassos Statement at Geological Hydrogen Hearing
- Xi Jinping's critics probably know less about economics than he does
- Judge rejects Donald Trump's offer of $100 million bail to delay recovery of $454 million New York civil fraud trial fine
- British Airways captain who bludgeoned his millionaire wife must stay in prison, judge says
- When Hollywood came to St. Louis for On Fire, I was cast as an extra
- Google offers more transparency to search advertisers
- Fears behind Grenfell-style dressing fire
- The burial of Alexei Navalny will be in Moscow BBC News
- Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event: How to watch the Titan Hand and Earthquake event
- Imran Khan's party urges IMF to take Pakistan's instability into account in negotiations
- Beloved comic, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor was 76