Paris Fashion Week mixes history and future in fall ready-to-wear collections

PARIS (AP) Paris Fashion Week's fall shows, headlined by Balmain, traveled an encyclopedic journey from history to the future, blending tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

On Wednesday, designers delved into the archives to reinterpret the past while looking forward with futuristic silhouettes and materials. From utilitarian details that ground regal aesthetics in the contemporary to surreal interactions of form and texture, the collections celebrate the industry's ability to innovate while honoring its past.

Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2024 ready-to-wear collections:

NOSTALGIC TRIP FROM BALMAINS TO BORDEAUX

Cher led the VIP pack at Balmains' latest fall show, as Olivier Rousteing embarked on a personal journey back to his roots.

The designer was inspired by the green thumb of the house's founder, Pierre Balmain, and the green landscapes of his Bordeaux childhood. Known for his careful cuts and bold aesthetic, Rousteing this season weaved a story filled with natural patterns, bringing a provincial touch to the Parisian show.

Today, I'm returning to Bordeaux, the city that trained me, Rousteing said to himself. He said his collection blended Pierre Balmain's iconic new French style, characterized by its bold architectural lines and precise tailoring, with the graceful dignity of Bordeaux.

This fusion was evident in nature-inspired designs, from earrings shaped like bunches of grapes to clothing adorned with grape embroidery, prints and even whimsical snail buttons. One standout piece, a gold bib in the shape of a snail shell, caught the audience's attention, prompting a flurry of camera clicks from VIP guests.

Vibrant grape embroidery punctuated the khaki and black palette on silhouettes that gave a nod to the '80s. Adding a touch of color and humor, a bright red mesh shopping bag evoked memories of the markets of Rousteing's hometown, infusing the collection with a feeling of lightness.

While the organic reflections remain in the familiar territory of the Balmain aesthetic under Rousteing, the collection stands out for its diversity, particularly the casting of models of all ages to present the 56 creations.

DRIES VAN NOTEN A MIX OF HISTORY AND FANTASY

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten sews history, tension and elegance into every look. Her latest womenswear show is no exception, kicking off with a display of grandeur met with a contemporary twist. The opener, a thick, royal-looking beige coat, was immediately grounded in the present with a utilitarian studded collar, reminiscent of a choker, avoiding vintage territory.

Van Noten, a master in the art of mixing old with new, further demonstrated his expertise with a simple gray skirt draped in a way that was both avant-garde and evocative of the turn of the (last) century . A loose top managed to straddle the worlds of sportswear and the refined elegance of England's Princess Anne, showcasing Van Notens' unique ability to navigate different eras and styles.

The spectacle was a visual feast of illusions and contrasts. The sleeves have been cut to make them almost two-dimensional, an innovative play on perspective that catches the viewer's eye. The sweaters seemed to come to life, embracing their wearers in a dance of fabrics and shapes. This play of textures and colors created a dynamic energy and poetry that became a Van Noten trademark.

THE CHARMING TRADITION OF FASHION INVITATIONS IN THE DIGITAL AGE

In an age where digital communication reigns supreme and environmental awareness is increasing, the fashion industry's beloved practice of creating elaborate, often handmade invitations continues to thrive. Each season, these unique pieces of art travel through Paris, hand-delivered to guests, serving as a creative prelude to the spectacle of the fashion shows.

Despite the digital shift, top fashion houses remain committed to creating imaginative invitations that hint at the theme of their upcoming collections. For example, Loewe The brand's invitation, a watercolor set in a tree-lined landscape in a soft leather frame, showcased the brand's commitment to combining art and fashion. Meanwhile, Chloé's invitation, a giant leather keychain adorned with a gold-plated banana, introduced a playful element to Chemena Kamalis' anticipated debut. Rick Owens personalized the experience with a white fabric necklace bearing the guests' names. Yohji Yamamoto's invitation, an enigmatic black plastic cutout of a human face in profile, added a layer of mystery.

These invitations, rich in creativity and craftsmanship, highlight the fashion industry's appreciation for tradition and the personal touch in an increasingly virtual world, even if they may seem at odds with ecological concerns increasing.

COURREGES BETTING ON A SELLABLE FUTURISM

In a salable monochrome window, Nicolas di Felice unveiled his latest collection for Courreges on a clean, sanitized white catwalk, drawing fashion insiders into a world where André Courrège's space-age heritage meets the enigmatic appeal of scuba diving clothing, while channeling a touch of nostalgia from the 90s.

Fall was a study in cool, energy-efficient sophistication. Each piece featured minimalist utilitarian details, flap pom poms, caps reminiscent of scuba gear, and geometric panels with hollow shapes that spoke of intergalactic adventures. The arms of one of the models were often loose, appearing bare, tucking into the front of a garment, as the sleeve it was supposed to occupy hung stiff and empty at the side in a surreal touch. This geometry, a reverential homage to Courrèges' founding vision, has been reinvented through the contemporary eye of Di Felice.

Of note were the avant-garde elements such as the pale body panels which played cleverly with the silhouette, erasing the traditional torso shape and introducing a new narrative about form and space. The '90s influences were palpable, from layering skirts over pants to a coat that wouldn't look out of place in Game of Thrones Jon Snow's wardrobe.

