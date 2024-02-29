Men's Tennis Scores Massive Victory Against SCAD





BRUNSWICK, Ga. The College of Coastal Georgia men's tennis team earned a decisive victory against SCAD-Savannah on Wednesday afternoon, earning a 4-3 victory. “Great comeback today from our guys against an underrated SCAD team that will definitely be in Mobile for the national tournament in May,” the head coach said. Zack Rogers . The No. 10-ranked Mariners (3-3) trailed 1-3 before rallying for a dramatic 4-3 victory against a top-20 team in the country. The day started with No. 20 SCAD (2-4) winning the doubles point, but CCGA secured a set win of Lucas Landaluce And Aymeric Bruno on the No. 1 doubles line. The Bees bounced back and took the next two lines, giving them a 1-0 lead heading into the singles match. “Lucas and Aymeric played solid doubles on line 1 today, but weren't at our best on lines 2 and 3 and SCAD took the doubles point,” added Rogers. On the No. 1 singles line, Landaluce had a tough draw, facing the country's No. 22-ranked tennis player Danil Ozernoy, losing in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Rows two and three were massive for the men as Adrian Guye, the reigning Sun Conference Player of the Week, defeated Mark Tryashin 7-5, 7-6, 7-3, and on the third row , Bruno won convincingly, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. #4 simple saw Felix Arroyo Viglino dropping a close one in straight sets 6-1, 7-5. On singles No. 6, Santiago Speranza took on SCAD's Henri Wieber in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, setting the stage for a dramatic final. No. 5 singles was the last match to end, and with the score tied 3-3, Kevin Leuenberger came from behind, after losing the first set 4-6, winning the last two sets 6-2, 6-4 to collect a huge point and victory for the Mariners. “Aymeric won his match on line 3 before half the guys came out of their 1st set, but very quickly we were down 1-3. Santi started the push to close his match on line 6, then Adrian ended an absolute brawl on line 2. in a tiebreaker in the 2nd set. It all came down to Kevin on line 5 who was leading 5-1 in the 3rd set, but the nerves crept in and just like That, the 3rd set tightened to 5-4 with Kevin serving. He took a deep breath. “I played big and we got our second straight win of the season against a ranked opponent. We were lucky to win today, but the guy brought a lot of energy today and deserved the win,” Rogers finished. The Mariners are back in action next week when they travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to take on Marian. The first service is set for 1:30 p.m.

