The most beautiful photos from Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2024





Paris Fashion Week is one of the most enviable invitations to Hollywood, and some of the biggest stars have arrived there in recent days to admire the fall/winter collections of Dior, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Courrges. See the best photos of celebrities including Olivia Wilde and Monica Bellucci, Cher and Alexander Edwards, Rosala and Ros.





Linda Evangelista and Carla Bruni Sarkozy Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock



Two legends of the modeling world enjoy the view from the front row at Saint Laurent.





Emily Ratajkowski Jacopo Raule/Getty



Seasons mean nothing when you're a model, as Emily demonstrates in a leather bikini top and opera gloves upon arriving in Courrges.



Zoe Saldaa and Marco Perego Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty



“No, you look sexier in a leather jacket!” “No, You do!” (This is what we imagine the couple said to Saint Laurent.)





Rosala Best image / BACKGROUND



The superstar receives her flowers upon entering the hotel.













Kate Moss and Ros Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty



The model and pop superstar are a living testimony to the excellent lipstick presented at the Saint Laurent show.





Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock



We don't know if Lily got involved in something Emily in Paris-style hijinks after the Saint Laurent show.









Elizabeth Debicki Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock



Fresh from winning the SAG Awards, the actress visits Dior.



Diane Kruger Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock



The always chic star poses in a leather trench coat at Saint Laurent.





Rachel Brosnahan JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock



The actress looks absolutely wonderful at Dior.



Gina Alice Redlinger and Natalie Portman Peter White/Getty



The pianist and actress have a stylish tête-à-tête at Dior.



