Acne Studios fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection





Denim and leather are the meat and drink with which Acne Studios has grown and thrived since its inception in the late 1990s. Backstage today, Jonny Johansson confessed that over the years, he had sometimes been hungry for other sources of design. I was like: I need something else. I need it ! This is how tailoring, knitwear, accessories and all other categories of acne cover-ups entered its lexicon. Denim and leather, however, remain the source. Today, Johansson returns to it as the foundation of a collection through which he builds a much larger Acne edifice. He was informed and inspired by two works, named Chairs in Rubber, by Estonian artist Villu Jaanisoo: these were made from recycled tires cut into strips and then transformed into vaguely sinister, human-sized thrones. Some guests sat in the middle of the floor on smaller recreations of them. Johansson said Jaanisoo's mechanical treatment of objects designed to envelop the human form accelerated the approach to the clothing we saw tonight. Denim, the first of Acnes' twin poles, was rendered by spraying or dipping to give a rusty, oily or metallic surface sheen. Thus mechanized, it was cut into high-necked truckers, jeans, long trucker dresses or strapless dresses. These treatments were echoed in the matte, paint-like coating applied to the chunky ribbed knit dresses. Leather was delivered in two main ways. Widely gathered bodies and dresses in supple leathers and soft finishes, meant to recall saddlery, were fitted with large zippers intended to echo those of a handbag. It was part of a larger story that saw bag straps accenting shoes and padlocks used as earrings, shoe accessories and in bronze necklaces: a cross-category mix designed to ask where the one began and the other ended. The second leather story came via three dresses that were as stiff as the zipped pieces were soft and supple. These had been shaped by repeated wetting to retain their shape, which was pre-molded to fit the bodies of those who wore them. Their sculptural appearance was also reflected in the colorful printed dresses that featured a Renaissance sculpture of a winged cherub. Other elements of Johanssons's furnishings included thick, voluminous coats made from Icelandic sheepskin and other faux fur versions. The tight, short-leg bodysuits (also zipped) and layered, lightweight ribbed knit base layers were racy in a vaguely automotive sense. Conversely, two dresses whose bodices flared at the hips to allow the skirts to fall wide, and some plaid looks, were more regal. Sometimes you really want to crash things, Johansson observed. His curated collision collection does just that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/fall-2024-ready-to-wear/acne-studios The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos