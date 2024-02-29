Pitt-Johnstown business students join efforts to rebuild mall with fashion show | News

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania. Senior students in the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's business and enterprise division are setting the stage for a fashion show with bold ambitions to help grow the Johnstown Galleria.

The show, themed Y2K Fashion – Dawn 2 Dusk, is scheduled for April 12 at 7 p.m.

It will be open to the public with VIP tickets and general seating available from Thursday to UPJfashion.com.

All proceeds will be donated to the local Stork Fund, an organization focused on helping families with fertility issues.

The students enlisted the help of photography and clothing businesses in the mall while simultaneously promoting these businesses through the project. The concerted effort could also put owner Leo Karruli and his development partner Mike Kovatich in a stronger position to attract national clothing brands to open in the mall.

The main goal of the show is to make the mall a meeting place for Generation Z, said Pitt-Johnstown student Kendall Barron.

Shopping centers across the board have declined, Barron said. I would like to see the mall improve to become a place where kids go to hang out.

Barron is a producer on the YTK-themed show with classmates Garrett Prosper and Will Small.

Fashion from the late 1990s and early 2000s is starting to make a comeback with Gen Z, the demographic we primarily target, Prosper said. We think the fashion show is a good way to capture the attention of this generation and encourage them to come back to the mall.

Pieces from Boscovs and Repeat Boutique will be featured, and the show also opens the doors to new stores that may be considering opening in the mall.

Local digital artist Dave Luciew, owner of UltraSnaps studio in the Galleria, is providing area models participating in the show with advanced portfolios and will also capture moments during the event.

Luciew's resume includes work for high-profile Hollywood actors.

What excites me is I would like to see the mall attract new clothing stores, Luciew said. Students bring new life and new energy.

As the group seeks to showcase clothing, Luciew's cinematic and dramatic photos help students make inroads with brands on behalf of the Galleria.

Luciew opened her studio at the Galleria about six months ago.

Small worked closely with Luciew on the show and promoted UltraSnaps along the way.

It's cool to see his professionalism, how detail-oriented he is, Small said. From a business and marketing point of view, through this I am also able to promote his business. People don't understand the quality of work they do here in Johnstown.

Students use social media platforms including TikTok, Instragram and Facebook to show behind the scenes of the mall while promoting the fashion show.

Students divided into teams focused on production, clothing/modeling, staging/lighting, and marketing/promotion.

The students were prepared for the project by Skip Glenn, professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at Pitt-Johnstown, who said they were committed to transforming the Galleria Gen-Z experience, focusing on creating memories through events and entertainment.

It's the next generation that will take care of the mall and honor its place in the community, Glenn said.

Post-it notes with tasks at hand cover one wall of Pitt-Johnstown's new annex in the Galleria, forming a road map for the scheduled exhibition.

The classroom space, dubbed Mountaincat Worx, located on the second floor of the Galleria, was donated to the students by Karruli after they presented their presentations, including the fashion show.

Karruli in turn invited students to feel at home at the mall and offered space to host classes and as a study lounge for students wishing to leave the campus.

Our senior marketing team is truly grateful to Mr. Karruli for embracing the idea that Pitt-Johnstown can help transform the Galleria into a wonderful community asset for our fellow students who crave fun entertainment, good food and of retail brands, Prosper said.