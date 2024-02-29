WHS Announces, Cancels Black History Month Dress Up Days





The outfits to wear were inspired by black culture Becca Whitnall







A Black History Month activity at Westlake High School originally scheduled for this week that encouraged students to show up on campus wearing clothing inspired by black culture was canceled after administrators decided it could cause damage. The cancellation was due to concerns that costume activities for the month-long celebration could lead to a misrepresentation of a community of people or perpetuate negative stereotypes, district spokeswoman Kimberly Gold said. Glans. A now-deleted post on the Westlake High School Associated Student Government Instagram account encouraged students to wear bucket hats and oversized pants on Feb. 26, streetwear and sneakers on Feb. 27, clothing with logos on Feb. 28, and red, green, black and yellow clothes on February 28. .29. On Jan. 23, however, district staff along with campus administrators decided to cancel those activities, Gold said. In a memo sent to the WHS community, school officials said they are choosing to “move away” from dress-up days. “For the last week of Black History Month, we have decided to step away from our costume activities and pursue our highlights through announcements and music,” the post reads. According to California Department of Education records, approximately 2% of complete In high schools, 2,013 students identify as African American, while just over 50 percent identify as white. Asian students represent approximately 12% of the school population. Gold told Acorn that the district is committed to fostering a caring, welcoming and safe learning environment. Districts expect all planned activities and events to be evaluated from a global and cultural perspective, she said. Although it is unclear who organized the Black History Month event, Gold said that generally, students and staff collaborate to plan Spirit Week activities. A student group wishing to plan an on-campus activity must submit an online request form or seek approval from staff in the school activities office.

