Men's Hockey Game Ratings #10 Vs. Merrimack

GAME COVERAGE

Match: No. 10 Providence (17-10-2, 10-7-3 HEA) vs. Merrimack (12-18-1, 5-15-1 HEA)

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. (Thursday) Schneider Arena Providence, RI

American feed: ESPN+

International component: Extended Internet

Piece by Piece: Mike Logan | Color: Brigitte Proulx

Radio: 790 The score | University network | Reading by play: John Leahy

Live Stats: Friars.com

Twitter:@Friarshockey

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. (Friday) Lawler Rink North Andover, Mass.

American feed: ESPN+

International component: Extended Internet

Radio: 790 The score | University network | Play by play: Mike Logan

Live stats: MerrimackAthletics.com

Twitter:@Friarshockey

Last release

-First-year student Graham Gamache scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 6:39 left in regulation to give the No. 12/11 Providence College men's hockey team a 2-1 road victory at UMass Lowell on Saturday (February 24).

– After a slow offensive opening 10 minutes, the Friars began to generate momentum in the offensive zone and struck first at 14:49.

-First-year student Graham Gamache scored his fifth goal of the season, completing a rebound of Liam Valente to give Providence a 1-0 lead.

– The River Hawks tied the game at 1-1 at 4:28 of the second period as Matt Crasa converted on a breakaway.

– Gamache regained the lead for the Brothers at 13:41 of the third period with his second goal of the evening. Andrew Centrella fired a pointed bullet at the body of Jaroslav Chmelar Gamache collected the loose puck and fired a backhand shot past Welsch.

– Svedebäck stood tall on a late power play for the River Hawks, keeping the puck out after furious scrambling in the Friar slot in the final minutes.

– Luc Krys led the way for the brothers with six blocks in the evening.

– The Friars finish the weekend ranked fourth in the Hockey East standings and finish the three-game regular season series with the River Hawks at 3-0-0.

Fifteen current, former and future brothers participate in NHL development camps

The Friars had 15 players past, present and future who participated in NHL development camps in July. Riley Duran (BOS), Philippe Svedebäck (BOS), Taige Harding (CHI), Connor Kelley (CHI), Braiden Clark* (CBJ), William Richard (CBJ), Nicolas Poisson * (CBJ), Brett Berard (NYR), Jaroslav Chmelar (NYR), Luc Krys * (NYR), Hunt Yoder (DITCH), Max Crozier (TBL), Hudson Malinoski (TOR), Tanner Adams * (VGK), Parker Ford (WPG). * – guest at camp

Max Crozier Makes his NHL debut

– Former Brother Captain Max Crozier made his NHL debut on January 13 for the Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the 46th brother to appear in an NHL game. In 10 games with Tampa, he had two assists and 11 shots on goal with an average of 13:24 on ice.

Leaman reaches important milestone

The head coach Nate Leaman earned his 249th career victory at Providence on November 11, passing Lou Lamoriello as the program's all-time winningest head coach. Leaman has 396 career victories as a Division I head coach.

McDonald sets program record

Captain Cam McDonald appeared in his 157th career game on February 17 at Boston University, setting the program record for games played. McDonald passed Ross Mauermann '15 and Brian Pinho '18 who previously held the record of 156.

Gamache named Hockey East co-rookie of the week

Providence College Men's Hockey Freshman Graham Gamache (Edmonton, Alta.) was named Pro Ambitions Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26, after scoring both Providence goals in a 2-1 win over UMass Lowell.

Action Monitoring

Through 30 games played, Nicolas Poisson (07/14/21), Tanner Adams (6-12-18) and Hunt Yoder (9-8-17) leads the Friars in points this season. Twenty-two Brothers have collected a point this season, including 14 players with at least 10 points.

Quality Control

As of February 28, the Friars have an overall record of 6-8-2 as well as a conference record of 3-6-2 against ranked opponents this season.

– No. 5/4 Michigan (10/7/23) – 4-2 W

– No. 5/4 Michigan (10/8/23) – 5-4 L

– No. 2/2 Denver (10/20/23) – 4-2 W

– No. 15/16 New Hampshire (11/3/23) – 1-1 T (1-0 SOW)

– N°15/16 New Hampshire (11/4/23) – 2-0 W

– No. 15/15 Massachusetts (11/16/23) – 3-2 L

– No. 15/15 Massachusetts (11/18/23) – 2-1 OTL

– N°14/13 Arizona State (11/24/23) – 4-3 OTL

– N°14/13 Arizona State (11/26/23) – 2-1 W

– No. 2/3 Boston College (09/12/23) – 5-4 L

– No. 1/1 Boston College (01/12/24) – 7-1 L

– No. 1/1 Boston College (01/13/24) – 4-3 W

– N°7/7 Maine (02/09/24) – 2-1 L

– No. 7/7 Maine (02/10/24) – 4-3 OTW

– No. 3/3 Boston University (02/16/24) – 2-2 T (1-0 SOW)

– No. 3/3 Boston University (02/17/24) – 5-2 L

Around the Conference

After twenty conference games, Providence (17-10-3, 10-7-3 HEA) occupies fourth place in the Hockey East standings with 33 points scored. Boston College (25-5-1, 17-3-1 HEA) currently leads Hockey East with 52 points, followed by Boston University (22-8-2, 16-4-2 HEA) in second place with 51. points and Maine (19-9-2, 11-8-1 HEA) who currently occupy third place in the conference with 35 points.

Three is the magic number

The Friars are 217-24-23 all-time Nate Leaman by scoring three or more goals in a match.

After 40

The Friars are 194-10-20 all-time Nate Leaman when he holds a lead after two periods.

In search of warriors

– Merrimack (12-18-1, 5-15-1) begins its clash against Providence, number 10, after a weekend away from the ice. The Warriors last played two weeks ago in a pair of games at Vermont that saw Merrimack win the first game 5-2 on Feb. 16 before losing in the second game 4-1 on Feb. 17.

– In 31 games this season, forward Alex Jefferies (13-9-22) leads the Warriors with 13 goals, followed by Ty Daneault (12-6-18) with 12 and Matt Copponi (7-25-32) with seven. scores. Twenty-two Warriors have found the back of the net this season, including eight players with five or more goals.

– Matt Copponi (7-25-32) leads the Warriors in assists this season with 25, followed by defenseman Zach Bookman (4-23-27) with 23 and Filip Forsmark (5-13-18) with 18. Twenty-two Warriors have had an assist this season, including five players with at least 10 assists this year.

– Matt Copponi (7-25-32) also leads the Warriors in total points this season with 32, followed by Zach Bookman (4-23-27) with 27 points and Alex Jefferies (13-9-22) with 22 points . Twenty-four Warriors have scored a point this season, including nine players with 10 or more points this season.

– In net, Merrimack split his time between junior Hugo Ollas and senior Zachary Borgiel. In 17 games, Ollas posted a 6-9-0 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. In 16 games, Borgiel went 6-9-1 while posting a 3.26 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

History of the series against Merrimack

This weekend's slate of games with Merrimack marks the first matchup between the Friars and Warriors during the 2023-24 season. The Friars last met the Warriors on January 14, 2023, where Merrimack emerged victorious in a 3-0 win at North Andover. Providence's last win against the Warriors came the night before, January 13, 2023, when the Friars dominated the Warriors in an 8-3 road victory. In their last ten games with Merrimack, the Friars hold a 4-6-0 record.

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter.@FrèresHockey.