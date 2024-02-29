Fashion
Annual Unchained OSU Fashion Show Returns and Depicts Human Trafficking Through Art
Despite her previous involvement in social advocacy, the reality of human trafficking was not understood until Tanisha Dhankhar heard Kim Flynn's heartbreaking story.
Three years ago, Dhankhar sat in room 034 of Lazenby Hall as Flynn, founder of Overcomers on the Move, an anti-human trafficking organization, recounted the harsh realities of human trafficking to a few meters from her, with emotion shining through in every word.
Flynn emphasized that she and the others are not victims, but victors in a message that Dhankhar, a third-year neuroscience student and president of Unchained OSU, has cherished ever since.
Unchained OSU is a student organization at Ohio State dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking through its annual fashion show, with all proceeds benefiting the association. It has a name: Strategies for Success Scholarship. Although the organization aims to reach the broader community, Dhankhar said its impact is also deeply personal.
You understand it a lot more when you're in person and you can actually hear them talk about their experiences, Dhankhar said. It just makes it seem like the whole seriousness of the situation is: OK, what I do actually matters. I have before me a winner, ready to help me to suddenly help those who were like her.
This year's show, scheduled for Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the Ohio Union's Great Hall meeting room, focuses on the seasons. Each season corresponds to one of the three stages that victims of human trafficking go through: innocence, violence and restoration.
We have summer for innocence, then winter for violence and finally spring for restoration, Dankhar said. And for each of these themes, we generally leave it up to the designer in terms of [inspiration] and creativity and what they think embodies these certain themes that we give them.
Sydney Peters, one of the creators of Unchained OSU this year, was assigned to winter and said she played with the season's darker color palette to channel internal pain.
And that section itself, winter, kind of represents being deep into the history of human trafficking, that narrative, Peters said. It's in a way telling their story of [their struggle]before they escape and get help.
Peters said she channeled her tumultuous past relationship into her sketches, incorporating both feminine and masculine details.
I want you to see this ethereal woman who is full, whole, confident, but also has been through things and has this deep strength underneath, and really feels like she's seeing the full picture, Peters said.
Avani Bhalla, a third-year fashion and retail studies student, is a returning model for the show and said she hopes to tell the stories of survivors on the runway through her powerful strides and facial expressions.
It's a lot of fun to walk on the podium, but at the same time it's very emotional, and I try to think of the survivors and victims of human trafficking while walking or even preparing for it, said Bhalla.
After each performance, Bhalla said she is enthusiastic when speaking to audience members, but intentionally takes time to think about the event's main messages.
I'm going to go home and sit there for a little while and I'm just going to think about [it], it gives you a lot of perspective on life in general and how precious and fleeting it is and how we are very lucky to be the ones who help represent it, Bhalla said. But for many people, it's their life, it's their daily life.
Bhalla said she is grateful to be able to make a positive change through something she loves.
In the end, I can just hope that I can shed some light on something that really deserves a lot more attention, and maybe, hopefully, help someone's life, a Bhalla said.
More information about the Unchained OSUs 2024 Fashion Show, including how to book tickets, can be found at Eventbrite. Organizers are encouraging Ohio State students to donate $10 toward admission, while non-Buckeyes are advised to donate $15.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2024/02/annual-unchained-osu-fashion-show-returns-depicts-human-trafficking-through-art/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sources – 14-team College Football Playoff has 'momentum'
- Annual Unchained OSU Fashion Show Returns and Depicts Human Trafficking Through Art
- MPs call for greater security after Gaza protests
- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was measured in Discovery Bay
- Richard Lewis, comedian and star of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
- 32 media groups file $2.3 billion antitrust lawsuit against Google over ad tech practices
- Actress Rebecca Ferguson refused to work with screaming co-star. #Shorts #RebeccaFerguson #BBCNews
- US lawmakers optimistic about spending deal
- News | City of West Hollywood
- PCP Rifle – Cricket II .22 45 Tactical – Another great deal that is going fast! | Air Rifle Forum | Air Rifle Nation | Best air rifle site
- Career Closet Day will offer free work clothes | Community
- Judge in Trump civil fraud case received envelope containing white powder, source says