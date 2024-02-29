Annual Unchained OSU Fashion Show Returns and Depicts Human Trafficking Through Art

Despite her previous involvement in social advocacy, the reality of human trafficking was not understood until Tanisha Dhankhar heard Kim Flynn's heartbreaking story.

Three years ago, Dhankhar sat in room 034 of Lazenby Hall as Flynn, founder of Overcomers on the Move, an anti-human trafficking organization, recounted the harsh realities of human trafficking to a few meters from her, with emotion shining through in every word.

Flynn emphasized that she and the others are not victims, but victors in a message that Dhankhar, a third-year neuroscience student and president of Unchained OSU, has cherished ever since.

Unchained OSU is a student organization at Ohio State dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking through its annual fashion show, with all proceeds benefiting the association. It has a name: Strategies for Success Scholarship. Although the organization aims to reach the broader community, Dhankhar said its impact is also deeply personal.

You understand it a lot more when you're in person and you can actually hear them talk about their experiences, Dhankhar said. It just makes it seem like the whole seriousness of the situation is: OK, what I do actually matters. I have before me a winner, ready to help me to suddenly help those who were like her.

This year's show, scheduled for Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in the Ohio Union's Great Hall meeting room, focuses on the seasons. Each season corresponds to one of the three stages that victims of human trafficking go through: innocence, violence and restoration.

We have summer for innocence, then winter for violence and finally spring for restoration, Dankhar said. And for each of these themes, we generally leave it up to the designer in terms of [inspiration] and creativity and what they think embodies these certain themes that we give them.

Sydney Peters, one of the creators of Unchained OSU this year, was assigned to winter and said she played with the season's darker color palette to channel internal pain.

And that section itself, winter, kind of represents being deep into the history of human trafficking, that narrative, Peters said. It's in a way telling their story of [their struggle]before they escape and get help.

Peters said she channeled her tumultuous past relationship into her sketches, incorporating both feminine and masculine details.

I want you to see this ethereal woman who is full, whole, confident, but also has been through things and has this deep strength underneath, and really feels like she's seeing the full picture, Peters said.

Avani Bhalla, a third-year fashion and retail studies student, is a returning model for the show and said she hopes to tell the stories of survivors on the runway through her powerful strides and facial expressions.

It's a lot of fun to walk on the podium, but at the same time it's very emotional, and I try to think of the survivors and victims of human trafficking while walking or even preparing for it, said Bhalla.

After each performance, Bhalla said she is enthusiastic when speaking to audience members, but intentionally takes time to think about the event's main messages.

I'm going to go home and sit there for a little while and I'm just going to think about [it], it gives you a lot of perspective on life in general and how precious and fleeting it is and how we are very lucky to be the ones who help represent it, Bhalla said. But for many people, it's their life, it's their daily life.

Bhalla said she is grateful to be able to make a positive change through something she loves.

In the end, I can just hope that I can shed some light on something that really deserves a lot more attention, and maybe, hopefully, help someone's life, a Bhalla said.

More information about the Unchained OSUs 2024 Fashion Show, including how to book tickets, can be found at Eventbrite. Organizers are encouraging Ohio State students to donate $10 toward admission, while non-Buckeyes are advised to donate $15.