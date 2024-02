Monica Lewinsky joins fashion brand's Power Dressing campaign as it encourages shoppers to vote | US News

Monica Lewinsky has been signed by a major fashion brand to front its latest campaign. The former White House intern turned activist – known for her affair with former US President Bill Clinton – stars in a new workwear campaign from Los Angeles sustainable clothing brand Reformation, which encourages Americans to vote in the legislative elections. next presidential election. Named You've Got The Power, Ms Lewinsky, 50, appears on the brand's website wearing various luxury fashion items, including a £798 leather trench coat and a £298 red skirt and top . The collection, created in partnership with the website Vote.org – which provides information to voters across America – also includes a crew neck sweatshirt with a You've Got The Power logo, priced at £88. “Monica has a long history of empowering women to use their voices and feel powerful, so it only makes sense that she would help us do the same,” the website reads. “And while nice clothes won’t solve everything, putting them on and heading to the polls is a really good place to start.” Picture:

Bill Clinton with Monica Lewinsky at the White House in 1997. Photo: Cinema Legacy Collection/The Hol/THA/Shutterstock



“We've seen in polls that voter frustration and apathy are on the rise,” Lewinsky told Elle magazine. “We all have to remember that we can't let this stop us from voting, that this is how we use our voice. This is where our power lies,” she said of her motivation to agree to be a part of the fashion campaign. She said that despite the apprehension she felt about being on camera, she had become “a bit of an expert” at protecting her mental health, avoiding negative comments online. Read more on Sky News:

Joe Biden wins Michigan primary

Texas wildfire forces nuclear power plant to close

The woman who frees thousands of medical students from their debt Ms. Lewinsky made headlines in the late 1990s after Mr. Clinton denied the couple's affair, and later admitted that they had had “inappropriate intimate physical contact”. The scandal led to Mr. Clinton's impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1999. The Senate later acquitted him, and he completed his second term in 2001. Ms. Lewinsky returned to the public spotlight in 2014 as an activist speaking out against cyberbullying and in 2015 called for an end to public shaming during a Ted Talk, which has since been watched by more than 21 million people. Picture:

Pic: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/monica-lewinsky-joins-fashion-brands-power-dressing-campaign-as-she-encourages-shoppers-to-vote-13082766 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos