



Ali Rasoul The recently concluded Milan Fashion Week brought the city to life with runway shows showcasing their Fall/Winter 2024 collections from emerging designers and well-known brands. Celebrities including A$AP Rocky, Solange Knowles, Winston Duke and Jaden Smith have graced audiences at Bottega Veneta, Diesel, Ferragamo and Marni shows. But Yvonne Orji, a Nigerian-American actress widely associated with her role as Molly in Precarious marked us. In recent months, Orji has established herself as a little-known fashion star. Earlier this month, at the Fifteen Percent Pledge, she wore a striking and glitzy blue suit by open it. In December, while celebrating her birthday, she was spotted in a beaded pink dress that turned heads. For her first time at MFW, she experimented with bright colors, patterns and refreshing silhouettes. Each look was distinct and a little different from what she often wears to red carpet events. Equipped with London-based stylist Georgia Medley, photographer Darrel Hunter, and videographer Ali RasoulOrji decided to leave a mark on Milan. The actress and comedian kicked off her European fashion extravaganza with the Etro show. Styled by Medley, this look demonstrates Orji's lack of fear when it comes to wearing bold hues and patterns. Her beige wide-leg pants serve as a solid foundation for the rest of the look, which includes a long-sleeve, open-back mesh top with multi-colored appliqués. Along with these pieces, she wore a green and ivory boxy jacket with a jacquard print. Orji's hair was styled into a wavy bob with bangs by a Los Angeles-based hairstylist and educator. Mitchell Cantrelland makeup artist based in London Dalia Good created an effortless soft-glam look. Yvonne's biggest moment of the week was a Grace Jones-inspired outfit she wore to the Tokyo James presentation. You can't help but be impressed by how Orji pulls off this comfortable, textured brown suit designed by Iniye Tokyo James, the British-Nigerian designer behind the eponymous brand. The look was completed with gold open-toe sandals from Dries Van Noten, triangular sunglasses from Saint Laurent and earrings from Zara. Cantrell styled Orji's hair into an asymmetrical hairstyle, and Grace Jones would approve. Makeup artist and hairstylist based in London Madeleine Feeney also performed a natural glamor rhythm. Of course, Orji gave us some effortless looks in between all the action. She did a sultry photoshoot from her bedroom, wearing an oversized gray button-down top from The Frankie store, a pair of tights and open-toed, jeweled Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. For another look that is both casual and chic, Orji walks the streets of Milansporting an all-black streetwear cut, with pieces from Gucci, Givenchy, Ilaria LeporeThe Frankie and Nike store. Orji finished his first Milan Fashion Week at FEBRUARY to show. Feben, an Ethiopian designer based in London, launched her eponymous brand this weekend. The presentation was made possible by Dolce & Gabbana which incubates brands with a initiative which elevates emerging designers through visibility and business development. Orji wore a clean and sophisticated look consisting of a Simkhai backless top, wide gray pants with pearl embellishments Khaitea black coat from The Frankie Shop, Saint Laurent heels and black sunglasses. Yvonne took a few risks that paid off during Milan Fashion Week. We applaud her and Medley for their excellent looks that were downright convincing. We have a front row seat to this exciting time for the actress. The items she wore as a whole were off-brand for her, and that leads us to believe she's just started experimenting. We guess she's just preparing for a future filled with impeccable cuts as well as sultry, exploratory looks. That's what we remember most about Orji's recent fashion transformation moments.

