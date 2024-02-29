Fashion guru Phillip Lim just sold his New York co-op for $8 million





Fashion designer Phillip Lim's latest fall 2024 collection was well received love letter to New York, embodying some of the hopes, dreams, enthusiasm and lifestyle of those born here or from around the world. Now the famous designer has something else to celebrate, even if it may be bittersweet. Lim's classic Soho loft just sold for $8 million, according to property records. The apartment occupies an entire floor of a classic cast-iron building at 19 Greene St. It first went on the market last year for $8.5 million. Phillip Lim. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows The fourth floor loft is 3,500 square feet. Francisco Rosario of DDReps A modern dining room. Francisco Rosario of DDReps The open kitchen. Francisco Rosario of DDReps Lim will stay in New York, says his listing broker Esteban Gomez of Compass. “He will keep a footprint here and he has a beautiful home in the North Fork that he loves. But he came here [in this apartment] for 17 years. There is an arc in the time you spend in the same place as you grow and change. Lim, 50, was born in Thailand to Cambodian parents fleeing genocide in their home country; he grew up in Southern California before moving to New York. He considers his designs a “New York brand,” according to interviews. Lim's latest fashion collection included four themes: live, work, love and play and they are all there and interchangeable in the apartment, which was also on the market for rental at $45,000 a month. One of two bedrooms inside the house. Francisco Rosario of DDReps The buyer can catch up on some reading inside the library. Francisco Rosario of DDReps The fourth floor residence is a spacious 3,500 square feet. A combination of two separate units, it includes two bedrooms and plenty of entertainment areas. The loft opens to a living room with 9-foot triple-glazed windows and white brick walls. A black marble sculpture designed by Lim, included in the sale, separates the living room from the dining room and a hidden bar. There's also an ebony bookcase with custom shelving and a swing, an open living room and a chef's kitchen, where Lim, the author of a 2019 cookbook, “More Than Our Bellies,” told the Wall Street Journal that he often cooked his mother's Asian recipes. There is also a small terrace. Design details include custom baseboards, Venetian plaster walls and white oak herringbone floors. The smart, wired home also comes with its own security system. Lim purchased the first co-op unit for $2.28 million in 2007 and the second for around $1.85 million in 2011, which he used as a design studio before combining and renovating the two units for around $3 million, according to reports. The five-story elevator building, with five Tuscan columns, was started as a warehouse and store in 1872. It was designed by architect Henry Fernbach and converted to live artist spaces in 1986. The buyer's name is Yan Pan and was replaced by Steve Gold of Corcoran, according to property records.

